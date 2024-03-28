BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s FLOWER becomes most streamed song of the decade by Korean female soloist on Spotify

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's solo debut has emerged as one of the most successful solo launches in the K-pop industry. She continues to set and surpass records across major music platforms, further solidifying her prominence in the industry.

Jisoo’s new achievement on Spotify

Recently, Jisoo managed to demonstrate her influence on Spotify, one of the largest music platforms globally with one of her solo tracks. Her solo track FLOWER has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 403 million streams. This accomplishment makes it the most streamed solo song by a Korean female soloist released this decade on the platform, surpassing Rosé's On the Ground, which held the record since 2021 (currently at 402 million streams).

Jisoo’s FLOWER has now secured the position as the second most streamed solo song by a Korean artist on Spotify, following only Jennie's Solo released in 2019. It also ranks as the fifth most streamed song by female soloists overall.

Notably, BLACKPINK stands out as the sole K-pop group where each member boasts at least one song with over 400 million Spotify listens. Additionally, all members are at the top of the list for the most streamed K-pop female soloist songs of all time. Recently, Jisoo's FLOWER climbed to the 5th position on this list.

The most streamed songs by K-pop female soloists include Lisa's MONEY with 1.14 billion streams, followed by Jennie's One of The Girls with 648 million streams, and Solo with 595 million streams. Lisa's LALISA follows with 464 million streams.

More about Jisoo

Kim Ji Soo is a multifaceted South Korean entertainer, known as an actor, model, singer, and member of the girl group BLACKPINK, managed by YG Entertainment and her own company, Blissoo.

Before her debut, she appeared in numerous commercials. In 2015, Jisoo made her first drama appearance as a guest on KBS's The Producers. She officially debuted under YG Entertainment as part of the four-member girl group BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, with the mini album Square One. Jisoo ventured into solo music with the release of her single album ME on March 31, 2023. The album soared to number one on the Circle Album Chart, selling 1.03 million copies in less than two days. This achievement made it the best-selling album of all time by a female soloist in South Korea, marking the first to surpass a million copies sold.

