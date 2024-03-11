BLACKPINK's Rosé dons tan cut-out dress with signature sunglasses, turns heads at 2024 Oscars after-party

BLACKPINK's Rosé graced the 2024 Oscars after-party in a stunning tan cut-out gown, accentuated by a massive bow at the waist with her signature square sunglasses and sleek ponytail. Meanwhile, the idol is also reportedly establishing her personal label.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé at 2024 Oscars after-party

Rosé, of BLACKPINK fame, had heads turning at the 2024 Oscars after-party as she graced the event in a stunning column gown in warm beige/tan hues. The dress, accentuated by a daring cutout at the waist, drew attention with a sizable bow adorning the back. The K-pop sensation opted for a sleek ponytail and her signature square sunglasses, keeping her look chic and understated amidst the glitz of the occasion.

Rosé hinted at possibility of solo label soon

During the buzz of Paris Fashion Week, Rosé sparked curiosity among fans about her solo career aspirations. While her BLACKPINK bandmates, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, have already ventured into establishing their own management companies, Rosé appeared to be charting a different course.

Rumors began swirling when Rosé was spotted mingling with Hollywood elite Zoë Kravitz and Lily Collins at a fashion show in France. In a conversation snippet captured by fans, Rosé hinted at her solo endeavors, indicating that she was exploring various opportunities.

Addressing Kravitz's inquiry about seeking a company, Rosé hinted at potential independent ventures, expressing her interest in collaborating with like-minded individuals. She clarified that her pursuits were separate from her group, signaling a deliberate and strategic approach to her solo journey.

Advertisement

This revelation sparked speculation among fans about the possibility of Rosé establishing her own label, mirroring her bandmates' independent paths. With her cautious and thoughtful approach, Rosé garnered unwavering support from fans, who eagerly awaited her next move.

On her 27th birthday, Rosé treated fans to a preview of her solo music, teasing a track titled Vampirehollie. The sneak peek ignited excitement among fans, eagerly anticipating the full release. In a surprise Instagram broadcast, Rosé not only expressed her enthusiasm for her upcoming projects but also sought input from fans for her solo fandom's name.

Earlier in the year, Rosé outlined her aspirations for 2024, including organizing fan events and releasing more music. She also shared plans for a special trip with her beloved canine companion, Hank, endearing herself to fans who cherished glimpses of their bond.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is BLACKPINK's Rosé setting up her own label like Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo? Here's what latest hint suggests