BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s handsome brother stuns fans with athletic physique; See reactions 

Jisoo of BLACKPINK along with her mesmerizing vocals, has always been winning hearts with her striking visuals. She is popularly known as the lead vocalist of the famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, the group behind hit songs like Pink Venom, How You Like That, Kill This Love, and many others. Jisoo’s arresting visuals seem to be in her family bloodline as recently her brother has fans swooning over his irresistible charming personality.

Jisoo of BLACKPINK is not the only one in her family with visuals that captivate as in new pictures that surfaced on the internet, her brother has been the topic of conversation. Jisoo’s brother Kim Junghoon became K-town's hottest topic when his photo circulated on social media. Fans could not control their awe over his athletic physique and spellbinding appearance.

The photo of Jisoo’s brother that is being shared on social media has Kim Junghoon at a sports event where he is dressed in Alo from head to toe. Jisoo, his sister is the ambassador for the brand Alo, the athletic apparel brand. Fans were taken by Jisoo’s brother's athletic physique as they shared their reactions on X (previously Twitter).

Many fans said he could easily pass as a model for the athletic apparel brand given his muscular frame. Some raved about his handsome visuals which had them gushing in no time. Jisoo’s fans were happy to see her brother supporting her sister by sporting the brand she endorses. See the fans' reaction here.

Jisoo and her recent activities

Jisoo is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actress. As an actress, she debuted with her cameo in the K-drama The Producers and captivated audiences further with her lead role in the drama Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In. Jisoo soon will be back on the small screen to captivate her fans further with her lead role in the upcoming post-apocalyptic K-drama Influenza alongside Park Jeon Min.

Jisoo’s last release was her debut solo single album ME which was released on March 31, 2023. The single album features two songs by the BLACKPINK member FLOWER and All Eyes On Me. Her album created history by becoming the fastest album by a Korean female soloist to surpass 500 million Spotify streams.

