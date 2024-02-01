BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love dance practice video hits 500 million views on YouTube

BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love dance practice video becomes the 2nd of its kind to hit 500 million views on YouTube. The group made the announcement on Instagram adding another milestone to their career.

Kill This Love dance practice video gets 500 million views

The popular South Korean girl group reached another YouTube milestone in February 2024, when their Kill This Love dance performance video topped 500 million viewers. The group announced their latest milestone by uploading a poster.

BLACKPINK's widespread popularity on YouTube is undeniable, evident from their numerous milestones. In October, the dance practice video for Boombayah achieved the milestone of 300 million views. Released in early October 2020, the dance practice video for Lovesick Girls has already amassed nearly 297 million views. The dance practice clip for Ddu Du Ddu Du is steadily approaching the half-billion-view mark, currently standing at 497 million views. Additionally, the choreography video for Whistle has accumulated 182 million views. Lisa’s dance performance video for MONEY is also close to 1B views.

Unexpectedly, dance rehearsal videos are gaining significant popularity, achieving view counts that closely rival official music videos. In the realm of K-pop, where dance plays a pivotal role, BLACKPINK has acknowledged the worth of sharing choreography videos on prominent streaming platforms, and this strategy seems to yield positive results. Earlier, BLACKPINK's How You Like That Dance Practice video made history by exceeding 1.5 billion views on YouTube, underscoring the growing significance of these videos within the K-pop phenomenon.

Advertisement

More about BLACKPINK

Enthusiastic BLACKPINK fans are rejoicing over the members' newfound independence following the expiration of their contracts with YG Entertainment in August 2023. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have embarked on a new chapter in their careers, liberated from their former agency. This signifies a significant moment for the globally acclaimed group, now unrestricted by exclusive agreements, enabling them to explore solo projects, collaborations, and individual creative pursuits. Fans are eagerly anticipating a range of projects from each member and are offering robust support for BLACKPINK's newfound autonomy. Social media is abuzz with excitement and speculation about the upcoming endeavors of the group's members.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé sends coffee truck to Jisoo at Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop’s Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint sets