BLACKPINK’s Lisa gets spotted dining with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault and his family in France; see PICS

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is currently a trending topic among K-pop fans as her solo comeback single ROCKSTAR’s release inches closer. Amid the excitement, the K-pop icon was recently spotted dining with her rumored beau, Frédéric Arnault, but this time with a new revelation.

BLACKPINK's Lisa spotted sharing a meal with rumored beau Frédéric Arnault, his brother, and sister-in-law

Recently, a few photos featuring Lisa and Frédéric Arnault found their way onto the internet. In the fan-taken pictures, the BLACKPINK rapper can be seen having a meal in France with her rumored beau.

However, more photos from the ‘date’ revealed that the rumored pair were not the only ones present at the table. The snaps captured Lisa in the midst of conversations while she was interacting with others sitting at the table. More close-up photos revealed that, in fact, Frédéric’s brother and sister-in-law were also sharing the meal with them.

See the photos from Lisa and Frédéric Arnault’s sighting with his family:

More about Lisa's rumored relationship with Frédéric Arnault

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the duo has been spotted together. A few weeks ago, Lisa attended a Yacht party organized by a partnership between Frédéric’s company and Monaco Grand Prix 2024.

Many clips from the party went viral online, where the LALISA singer was seen grooving to J Balvim’s beats alongside her rumored boyfriend. The duo were also spotted outside the Yacht, while the French businessman introduced her ‘girlfriend’ to others.

In addition, on multiple occasions, the pair were spotted taking romantic strolls in Paris, sometimes in the airport, and more.

Their dating rumor arose from an alleged sighting of them having a meal. Later, reports emerged claiming their romantic involvement. Although neither the BLACKPINK member nor Frédéric ever addressed these rumors, fans are just happy to see them bonding, even if it’s friendship.

More about Lisa's current activities

On the work front, Lisa is currently a hot topic across the globe after releasing the undaunted concept photos for her solo comeback single, ROCKSTAR. For this new song, she has channeled a fierce avatar sporting tanned skin, a pixie mullet cut, chunky accessories, and striking expressions.

This marks Lisa’s solo comeback a long while after she delivered chartbusters like LALISA and MONEY. Hence, there’s much excitement regarding the release of ROCKSTAR, which is scheduled for June 28.

