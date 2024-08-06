BLACKPINK’s Lisa, in a white rosette top and skirt with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 6.3 lakh, nails the soft girl aesthetic
Blackpink’s Lisa shared pictures from her Italy in a white top and skirt paired with an LV bag worth Rs 6.3 lakh and proved white is always classy and can be an ideal vacation outfit. Check out her look.
Lisa Manoban who is a part of the international phenomenon BLACKPINK, is currently vacationing in Italy in the most stunning outfit featuring a tiny bralette and maxi skirt. Let’s take a look at her outfit.
Lisa’s outfit consisted of a beautifully crafted tiny bralette and maxi skirt, both from Lovers and friends, showcasing her flair for chic fashion. The top of Lisa’s ensemble was crafted in crisp white fabric offering a clean look. It featured off-shoulder styling adding a touch of allure and also highlighted Lisa’s graceful shoulders. We got a glimpse of the artist's toned midriff, which is complete body goals, thanks to the short hem of her top
The delicate rosettes adorned the shoulders of the top and brought a hint of whimsy and romance to the piece elevating the simple silhouette into truly something special.
Paired with the top was a maxi-skirt crafted in similar crisp white fabric ensuring a cohesive and polished look. The skirt featured a tiny floral detail that added a subtle yet charming touch to the outfit and gave a feminine appeal. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 29,871.
In terms of accessories, Lisa opted for a dainty chain with a white pendant which complemented the clean lines and colour of the outfit. To enhance her look, she wore multiple rings and a golden bracelet that added a subtle sparkle to her outfit.
Adding a high-fashion touch, Lisa carried a Capushell mini bag from Louis Vuitton worth Rs 6,30,000 which gave her outfit a luxe touch.
For make-up, Lisa opted for winged eyeliner which added a touch of drama without overpowering her look. a soft nude lip shade which gave her face a flawless finish and feathered brows which added a natural look to her appearance. Her make-up was completed with a hint of blush giving a radiant glow and her hair was styled in a short cut with bangs making her vacation look trendy.
Lisa from BLACKPINK remains a fashion icon as she rocks everything from street style, girly dresses, Whites, and Blacks, brights, casual-chic, and luxury gowns. This look of Lisa proves that when it comes to vacation fashion or vacation looks, she is a standout muse.
