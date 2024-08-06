BLACKPINK’s Lisa, in a white rosette top and skirt with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 6.3 lakh, nails the soft girl aesthetic

Lisa Manoban who is a part of the international phenomenon BLACKPINK, is currently vacationing in Italy in the most stunning outfit featuring a tiny bralette and maxi skirt. Let’s take a look at her outfit.

Lisa’s outfit consisted of a beautifully crafted tiny bralette and maxi skirt, both from Lovers and friends, showcasing her flair for chic fashion. The top of Lisa’s ensemble was crafted in crisp white fabric offering a clean look. It featured off-shoulder styling adding a touch of allure and also highlighted Lisa’s graceful shoulders. We got a glimpse of the artist's toned midriff, which is complete body goals, thanks to the short hem of her top

The delicate rosettes adorned the shoulders of the top and brought a hint of whimsy and romance to the piece elevating the simple silhouette into truly something special.

Paired with the top was a maxi-skirt crafted in similar crisp white fabric ensuring a cohesive and polished look. The skirt featured a tiny floral detail that added a subtle yet charming touch to the outfit and gave a feminine appeal. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 29,871.

In terms of accessories, Lisa opted for a dainty chain with a white pendant which complemented the clean lines and colour of the outfit. To enhance her look, she wore multiple rings and a golden bracelet that added a subtle sparkle to her outfit.

Adding a high-fashion touch, Lisa carried a Capushell mini bag from Louis Vuitton worth Rs 6,30,000 which gave her outfit a luxe touch.

For make-up, Lisa opted for winged eyeliner which added a touch of drama without overpowering her look. a soft nude lip shade which gave her face a flawless finish and feathered brows which added a natural look to her appearance. Her make-up was completed with a hint of blush giving a radiant glow and her hair was styled in a short cut with bangs making her vacation look trendy.

Advertisement

Lisa from BLACKPINK remains a fashion icon as she rocks everything from street style, girly dresses, Whites, and Blacks, brights, casual-chic, and luxury gowns. This look of Lisa proves that when it comes to vacation fashion or vacation looks, she is a standout muse.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur’s beige dress and Jimmy Choo bag worth Rs 1,84,094, offer perfect inspiration on how to master neutral tones on vacation