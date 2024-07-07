BLACKPINK's Rosé joins Lisa for ROCKSTAR challenge celebrating latter's solo comeback; watch

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé took the ROCKSTAR challenge and impressed fans with their moves. Lisa released her first single ROCKSTAR as a soloist after parting way with YG Entertainment. The talented artist marked her solo comeback in about two and a half years with her new single. Lisa made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with her single album, LALISA.

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Lisa takw on ROCKSTAR challenge

BLACKPINK's Rosé joined her fellow member Lisa for the ROCKSTAR challenge. The idols amazed with their laidback yet stylish moves proving once again their talent. They both sported sunglasses in true rockstar style. Lisa took to her social media and shared the video of the two dancing to ROCKSTAR. Watch the video below.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé

After departing from YG Entertainment, Rosé signed her contract with THEBLACKLABEL which is an associate company of YG Entertainment.

According to reports, BLACKPINK's Lisa will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal, as she works in the HBO series.

In December 2023, it was confirmed that all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities but they didn't sign with the agency for their individual activities. Lisa released her profile photos along with the news of the launch of her agency, LLOUD, earlier this year.

