BTS’ Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band and BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR enter UK Official Singles charts; Know their spots

BTS' Jimin and BLACKPINK's Lisa have made waves on the UK's Official Singles Chart with their new songs. Jimin's Smeraldo Garden Marching Band and Lisa's ROCKSTAR have both debuted impressively.

On July 5 local time, the Official Charts, often seen as the UK's equivalent to Billboard in the U.S., revealed that BTS’ Jimin's latest pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band and BLACKPINK’s Lisa's new solo single ROCKSTAR had both entered its Official Singles Chart.

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band entered the chart at No. 46, marking Jimin's fifth solo appearance on the Official Singles Chart. Previously, Jimin charted with his other solo releases and collaboration tracks VIBE, Set Me Free Pt.2, Like Crazy, and Angel Pt. 1.

Meanwhile, Lisa achieved her highest solo entry on the Official Singles Chart to date with ROCKSTAR, debuting at No. 49. This marks her third solo entry overall, following other solo releases LALISA and MONEY.

In addition, Jimin also secured the top spots on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart this week with Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, debuting at No. 1 on both charts. ROCKSTAR also had a strong start on both charts, entering at No. 4 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and No. 5 on the Official Singles Sales Chart.

More about Smeraldo Garden Marching Band and ROCKSTAR

On June 28 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Jimin dropped Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, the pre-release track from his upcoming solo album MUSE. This energetic song combines big band sounds with hip-hop elements and features rapper Loco.

Immediately upon its release, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries worldwide. By 7 AM KST on June 29, the song had already claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 108 different regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Australia, Canada, and more.

On June 28 at 9 AM KST, Lisa unveiled her new solo single ROCKSTAR, accompanied by its music video. This release, marking her first since establishing her own agency, showcases Lisa's confidence, charisma, and powerful dance skills.

