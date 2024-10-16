Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024: Supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Blackpink Lisa’s iconic looks decoded

After a 5-year break, The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back, and it’s more dazzling than ever. Fans eagerly waited for this moment, and the show is back to its original format, bringing all the glitz and glamor that it was famous for. This year’s lineup included some of the biggest names in fashion. Supermodels Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Blackpink’s Lisa graced the runway. Let’s take a closer look at their astounding outfits.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid made a much-anticipated return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, opening the event on Tuesday in New York. This marks her fourth appearance with a renowned brand, and she did not disappoint. She wore a beautiful satin pink bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline, detailing at the waist, and noodle straps with crystal work. The bodysuit also had crystal embellishment details, adding subtle bling. With the bodysuit, she embraced a feminine and soft aesthetic.

The true highlight of the outfit was the signature Victoria’s Secret Angel wings. Gigi looked like a real angel with those enormous feathered wings designed in an ethereal soaring style. She accessorized her look with a pair of René Caovilla heels, which accentuated the beauty of her beautiful bodysuit. She completed her look with silver shoulder dusters and glossy make-up.

Bella Hadid

Following in her sister Gigi Hadid’s glamorous footsteps, Bella Hadid made a stunning return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The event saw her grace the runway and she certainly didn’t hold back. Dazzling the audience, she donned a striking lacy red-hot bra and underwear set that exuded allure. However, it was her stunning floor-length feathery jacket that brought an additional dash of flair and drama to the ensemble. Everyone was captivated by the breathtaking visual display that feathers created, billowing elegantly around her as she walked.

Her ensemble was perfectly complemented by strappy heeled sandals in a red hue, short hair, and sharp make-up.

Blackpink’s Lisa

K-pop singer-Rapper Blackpink Lisa's arrival at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was not just an entrance; it was a performance on its own. She captivated the crowd in a black sheer and lace bodysuit highlighted with a sequined floral design. The outfit also included enticing cut-outs at the waist and the upper thighs, showing off her curves to the fullest.

To her already flamboyant look, she added a pair of stylish black boots complementing the edgy catsuit. The crowning glory of her outfit was the flower-shaped metallic wings, which added a touch of fantasy and otherworldliness to her overall look. These wings perfectly embodied the spirit of angels.

The fans were pleased to witness their beloved models back on the runway, cherishing some of the best memories and fashion trends. The Victoria’s Secret event is not only about fashion but also about celebrating women, their beauty, and power.

