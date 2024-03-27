BLACKPINK's Lisa turns 27; dishes plans for solo comeback in 2024, dream collab with Rosalia, and more

BLACKPINK’s Lisa commemorated her 27th birthday today, on March 27th. To mark the occasion, her solo agency, LLOUD, unveiled a video where Lisa candidly addressed numerous questions about her future aspirations and personal identity, and even tackled a few lighthearted queries.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s birthday vlog by LLOUD

To celebrate Lisa's 27th birthday, her solo agency LLOUD, which she established, shared a special video featuring her giving a house tour. In the video, Lisa also takes the time to answer various questions scattered throughout her home in the form of notes, providing fans with a unique glimpse into her life.

In response to the first question about her aspirations for the year, Lisa expressed her desire to release an album, generating excitement among fans eagerly anticipating her solo projects. Having established LLOUD for her solo endeavors, fans have long awaited her solo releases with anticipation. When asked about what brings her happiness, Lisa shared that being able to focus on herself is what truly makes her happy.

Discussing her favorite song, Lisa revealed that SZA's Snooze has captivated her and she can't seem to get it out of her head. Hinting at her upcoming album, she expressed openness to exploring new music concepts, suggesting that fans might witness a fresh image of Lisa in her future releases. Additionally, the Money rapper shared that if she weren't a K-pop idol, her second favorite career choice would be a flight attendant.

Speaking about finding a balance between life and work, the BLACKPINK member revealed her approach: she works hard when she's working and rests well when she's resting. She emphasized that she doesn't let one interfere with the other, ensuring a healthy balance in her life.

Advertisement

Lisa also excitedly shared her dream collaborations with artists, mentioning that she discussed it on Spotify as well. She expressed her desire to collaborate with Rosalia and Tyla, revealing that she had attended Tyla's private listening party earlier. Later, the duo shared a video together, hinting at an upcoming collaboration that left fans buzzing with anticipation. The Lalisa rapper also gave fans a sneak peek of the merchandise she's creating under LLOUD, urging them to eagerly anticipate its release.

Lisa shares about her life, answers goofy questions while celebrating birthday

When queried about her secret to confidence, the rapper disclosed that she always endeavors to maintain a positive outlook. Additionally, Lisa revealed that the most respected person in her life is her mom, emphasizing her mother's pivotal role as one of her biggest supporters throughout her journey in pursuing her interests.

Lisa also addressed some lighthearted but burning questions, such as whether she pours milk before cereal or cereal before milk, stating that for her, it's always cereal before milk. Additionally, she delighted fans by sharing her favorite childhood photo, showcasing her adorable pose and offering a nostalgic glimpse into her past.

Lisa also disclosed her habit of waking up early and leaving places promptly to ensure she can take care of her beloved pets. In a heartwarming moment, viewers had the opportunity to meet Lily, her cat, as Lisa celebrated her birthday by cutting her cake. Moreover, Lisa paid homage to her shared love of cats with Taylor Swift by striking a pose reminiscent of one Taylor did in a photoshoot.

Lisa gleefully cut her birthday cake, celebrating her 27th year with joy. She reminisced about her favorite birthday memory when her dad surprised her with tickets to Hong Kong Disneyland. Looking ahead, she expressed her desire to keep celebrating with her fans for the next decade. Lisa also shared her excitement about her new company, describing it as a close-knit family. She proudly showed off her latest tattoo, featuring the company's name, LLOUD, to her fans.

Lisa admitted that celebrating in this manner felt a bit awkward for her first time, but she assured her fans to anticipate plenty of exciting content from her in the future. She warmly invited her fans to join her for her next birthday celebration, promising an unforgettable experience together. The video was completed with a cute epilogue

Advertisement

Watch the birthday vlog here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, GOT7’s Jackson, TWICE's Tzuyu and more; pick your favorite foreign K-pop idol