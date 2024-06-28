BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR hits 10 million views in 6 hours; Here’s how fans are reacting to singer’s epic comeback MV

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has taken the internet by storm with her latest solo single ROCKSTAR. The epic music video is setting new records in the K-pop industry and at the same time solidifying the singer’s presence in the global scene. Now within hours, ROCKSTAR has set a new record!

BLACKPINK's Lisa solo comeback single ROCKSTAR surpasses 10 million music video views within 6 hours of release

On June 28, at 9:00 a.m. KST (5:30 a.m. IST), Lisa dropped her solo comeback ROCKSTAR’s music video. Within 6 hours and 13 minutes, the epic track has racked up a whopping 10 million views on its music video.

With this achievement, Lisa is now the fastest K-pop soloist to hit this impressive view count on YouTube. Surpassing IU’s Love wins all, BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S, and many other 2024 K-pop solo releases.

At the same time, ROCKSTAR also racked up 2 million likes within 6 hours of its release, once again proving Lisa’s extreme influence as a global pop icon.

Celebrate Lisa’s achievement with a rewatch of ROCKSTAR’s iconic music video:

Here are the top fan reactions to Lisa's iconic ROCKSTAR music video

Lisa’s ROCKSTAR is not only sending waves in the K-pop industry but also in the global music scene. The BLACKPINK rapper’s new solo single is now the most trending music-related topic across the globe. As Lisa makes her power-injecting solo comeback after almost 3 years, here’s how BLINKs are reacting to it.

1. ROCKSTAR is a total banger

Following massive hits like LALISA and MONEY, there were many expectations from Lisa’s new solo single. Undeniably, with ROCKSTAR, the K-pop icon lived up to the fans’ expectations.

2. Insane Visuals

Fans can’t help but praise the outstanding quality of visuals Lisa’s ROCKSTAR has. Each frame, color palette, composition, and overall vibe make this song an epic hit.

3. Lisa’s iconic dance break

Alongside her rapping skills, Lisa is highly regarded for her dancing talents and she flaunted her moves once again in ROCKSTAR’s dance break.

4. Lisa earns praise for inclusivity

Fans noticed that Lisa’s music video for ROCKSTAR featured three popular Thai transgender women, earning her much praise for LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

5. What does Lisa’s ROCKSTAR mean?

While from the vibe and the lyrics, it’s quite clear Lisa wants to emphasize her journey of rising to a true ROCKSTAR, many fans are trying to decode what the other lines may signify!

Overall, Lisa never fails to surprise her fans with her many talents and her new single ROCKSTAR is the epitome of her true artistry.

