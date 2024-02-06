BLACKPINK’s producer Teddy’s THE BLACK LABEL gearing up to debut new girl group in first half of 2024

THE BLACK LABEL has confirmed their ongoing preparations for the introduction of their inaugural girl group, slated to debut in the initial half of 2024.

THE BLACK LABEL’s statement

In a statement provided to media outlet SPOTV by THE BLACK LABEL, they verified the rumors circulating on the internet subsequent to the posting of a photograph featuring their trainees.

Read the full statement below;

“Hello, this is THE BLACK LABEL.

The girl group we are producing is preparing for their debut in the first half of this year.

We will share more details later. We ask for your understanding.

Thank you.”

More details about THE BLACK LABEL trainees

While the excitement was already palpable, speculation surrounding the alleged members intensified notably upon the identification of several prominent individuals in the photograph. On February 5, a collective image titled 'Female trainees raised by Teddy' surfaced on numerous internet sites. One standout figure was Ella Gross, an American child actress and model whose viral fame surged in 2018 when it was announced that she had joined YG Entertainment's subsidiary label, THE BLACK LABEL, as a trainee at the age of ten. Bearing a striking resemblance to BLACKPINK's Jennie, Ella affectionately earned the moniker "Jennie's little sister." In recently circulated images shared by online users, Ella appears mature, prompting little surprise that netizens swiftly recognized her.

Another familiar name that caught fans' attention was Moon Seoyoon, noted not only for her striking appearance but also for her lineage as the granddaughter of Shinsegae's president, cementing her status as a true chaebol.

Additionally, Bailey Seok, who is known for choreographing aespa's Savage, Wonderful God, and SHINee's Don't Call Me, has already amassed a substantial career in choreography, having worked on notable K-pop tracks for esteemed artists such as Red Velvet, aespa, and BIGBANG's Taeyang. Talking about the trainees they stated, "More details will be disclosed at a later time."

As the photographs featuring these recognizable names circulated, international netizens were quick to respond, expressing anticipation for the debut and highlighting their familiarity with the established figures. Alongside sharing their enthusiasm for the potential debut and already acknowledged personalities, certain fans also circulated additional images hinting at the prospective members of the upcoming girl group.

