Baby John Day 7 India Box Office: Varun Dhawan's movie fails to capitalize on New Year's Eve; adds Rs 2 crore to its tally

Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav, continues to struggle at the ticket window. The mass action drama failed to lure the audience even on New Year's eve, resulting in a disastrous trend.

Baby John crumbles on New Year’s eve; collects Rs 2 crore on 31st December

Baby John is ending 2024 on a sad note. The Varun Dhawan movie is continuously facing the wrath of the remake tag. Opening with Rs 10.75 crore on its first day (Christmas Day), Baby John collected Rs 27 crore in its extended opening weekend of 5 days.

However, the movie started crawling from its 1st Monday onwards and couldn't even achieve respectable figures at the box office. As per estimates, it could only net around Rs 2 crore today (31st December), which is terrible, to say the least. It will be interesting to see whether Baby John can attract the audience tomorrow (New Year).

The total cume of Baby John currently stands at Rs 31 crore net in India. It is expected to wind up its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 40 crore net. The global gross collection of Baby John could be in the range of Rs 70 crore to Rs 75 crore in its full run.

The day-wise net India collections of Baby John are as under:

Advertisement

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 10.75 crore 2 Rs 4.25 crore 3 Rs 3.25 crore 4 Rs 4.25 crore 5 Rs 4.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore 7 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 31 crore

Watch Baby John Trailer

About Baby John

Baby John follows the life of Inspector Satya Verma (Varun Dhawan), who goes by the alias Baby John and lives a seemingly peaceful life in Kerala with his daughter Khushi (Zara Zyanna) and his old friend, Ram Sevak (Rajpal Yadav). To the outside world, Baby John is a man of peace, but his true past as a fierce inspector is revealed when Khushi's teacher (Wamiqa Gabbi) uncovers his secret.

Further, the narrative delves into a flashback six years prior, where Baby John was married and involved in a high-stakes battle against Babar Sher (Jackie Shroff), a powerful figure exploiting young women. The film explores Baby John's journey to avenge his wife Meera's (Keerthy Suresh) fate and his fight against the exploitation of women.

Baby John in theaters

Baby John plays in theatres now. Have you watched Baby John? If yes, what did you feel about it?

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Game Changer North America Premiere Advance Booking: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie has average sales of around USD 350K, 10 days out