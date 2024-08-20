Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff initiated legal proceedings to protect his personality and publicity rights in May 2024. The actor has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against multiple entities for allegedly using his name, photos, voice, and the term 'Bhidu' without his permission. The actor has made an exception for Krushna Abhishek, allowing only him to impersonate him.

Jackie Shroff opened up about his decision to allow Krushna to impersonate him. Shroff told Times of India, “Krushna is a colleague, a talented actor, and someone I am fond of. He is superb in his shows, and I think people like his portrayals of different artists. So, that’s the reason. I see no harm in him impersonating me. I mean, I don’t want people selling things like inners on my name.”

Krushna Abhishek, known for frequently impersonating Shroff on The Great Indian Kapil Show, expressed his gratitude, saying, "It’s incredible to be the only person allowed to imitate Jaggu Dada. It’s fulfilling to know he appreciates my portrayal."

Krushna Abhishek is also part of the cast in Welcome To The Jungle, where Jackie Shroff portrays the antagonist.

The film features a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi in pivotal roles.

Expected to be the biggest comedy of 2024, the Ahmed Khan-directed movie is slated for a Christmas release, with production wrapping up by the end of July as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, voiced her support for Jackie’s legal action, stating that imitation is a form of compliment.

Reacting to the entire incident, Kashmera took to her Instagram handle and captioned, “To all the disappointed fans that have been messaging us I just want to tell you all that please understand that IMITATION IS THE HIGHEST FORM OF FLATTERY. Krushna loves #jaggu dada @apnabhidu @krushna30.”

Krushna is currently featuring in the cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, alongside his wife Kashmera Shah. The show is judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and hosted by Bharti Singh.

