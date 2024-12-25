Baby John Review: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi movie is high on style but low on substance and novelty

Plot

Baby John follows the life of Inspector Satya Verma (Varun Dhawan), who goes by the alias Baby John and lives a seemingly peaceful life in Kerala with his daughter Khushi (Zara Zyanna) and his old friend, Ram Sevak (Rajpal Yadav). To the outside world, Baby John is a man of peace, but his true past as a fierce inspector is revealed when Khushi's teacher (Wamiqa Gabbi) uncovers his secret. The narrative delves into a flashback six years prior, where Baby John was married and involved in a high-stakes battle against Babar Sher (Jacky Shroff), a powerful figure exploiting young women. The film explores Baby John's journey to avenge his wife Meera's (Keerthy Suresh) fate and his fight against the exploitation of women.

What Works for Baby John

One of the standout features of Baby John is its compelling background score, which significantly enhances the emotional and action-packed scenes. The pre-interval and confrontation scenes are particularly well-executed, providing high-octane action that keeps the audience engaged. An action sequence involving Rajpal Yadav stands out for its choreography and execution, making for one of the film's highlights. Additionally, certain action blocks are visually rich and impactful, adding to the film's entertainment value. Last but not the least, Varun Dhawan's title card at the start of the movie is great and one would hope for more such title cards for our Hindi film actors.

What Doesn't Work for Baby John

Despite its potential, Baby John suffers from a lack of depth in its narrative, particularly in dealing with the grave issue of women's exploitation. The story feels formulaic, relying heavily on clichés which do not offer any new perspective or depth to the topic. Unnecessary scenes, like the one where Baby John confronts a group of drunkards in a school classroom, disrupt the film's flow. The placement of songs is jarring, affecting the movie's pacing and coherence. The second half of the film lacks the light-hearted moments present in the first. This leads to an uneven tone throughout. Additionally, there are no surprises or unique elements that could elevate the film beyond the ordinary.

Performances in Baby John

Varun Dhawan delivers a commendable performance, showing dedication to his role as Baby John. The young actress Zara Zyanna, portraying Khushi, brings an honest performance, though her dialogues are sometimes hard to decipher. Wamiqa Gabbi as the teacher is good but lacks screen time to make a significant impact. Keerthy Suresh shines in her role as Meera. She brings sweetness and emotion to her scenes. Rajpal Yadav manages to have a couple of strong moments, where he showcases his acting prowess. Jacky Shroff's portrayal of Babar Sher feels somewhat caricatured. Supporting performances are generally adequate given the material they have to work with.

Final Verdict of Baby John

Baby John attempts to tackle a serious social issue but falls short due to its superficial treatment and over-reliance on overused narrative tropes. While the action sequences and background score are commendable, the film fails to provide a nuanced or innovative take on its subject matter. It might entertain fans of straightforward action dramas, but it lacks the emotional and intellectual depth to leave a lasting impression.

