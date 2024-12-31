Game Changer North America Premiere Advance Booking: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie has average sales of around USD 350K, 10 days out

Game Changer, directed by Shankar Shanmugham and starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah, is gearing up to hit the big screens very soon. The movie has started limited pre-sales in the international markets.

Game Changer records average pre-sales of USD 338K in North America

Bankrolled by Dil Raju, Game Changer is one of the most anticipated movies of Telugu cinema. However, the overseas advance booking of Game Changer has so far been an average affair. As of 31st December, the movie has recorded an advance booking of USD 338K in 376 locations in North America. It has sold around 12,000 tickets for the premiere shows in 1041 shows in the USA.

Although the movie still has 10 days to release, advance booking is expected to see a significant boost as the release date approaches.

Game Changer to mark the return of Ram Charan to big screens; to clash with Daaku Maharaaj

After the stupendous success of SS Rajamouli's RRR, Game Changer will mark the return of Ram Charan in a full-fledged feature film. He was previously seen in Koratala Siva-directed Acharya, which bombed at the box office. However, the actor played an extended cameo role in that film.

It will be interesting to see how Game Changer performs at the box office. In addition, its success will be crucial for Shankar, as his last release, Indian 2, was a disaster at the box office.

For the unversed, Game Changer is a political action drama written by Karthik Subbaraj. It is slated to hit the screens on January 10, on the occasion of Sankranti 2025. The movie will face a clash with Balayya's Daaku Maharaaj in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Advertisement

Are you looking forward to Game Changer? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Marco Day 12 Hindi Box Office: Mollywood's high-octane actioner nets an impressive Rs 60 lakh on New Year's Eve