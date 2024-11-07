Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collections Week 1: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy is a SUCCESS STORY; inches closer to Rs 150 crore mark in India

The Kartik Aaryan-led horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to register an impressive hold at the box office. The movie, directed by Anees Bazmee, is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark net in India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 mints Rs 148 crore in its first week: A success story

Marking the return of Vidya Balan to the popular franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, besides the leading man. After a solid opening weekend of nearly hitting the Rs 100 crore mark, the movie added around Rs 48.50 crore from the weekdays, with Rs 8.25 crore coming on Thursday (Day 7).

The total collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the Indian box office currently stands at Rs 148.25 crore net. The movie will comfortably pass the Rs 150 crore mark tomorrow as it enters its second week.

Given the mixed word-of-mouth and clash scenario against the heavily budgeted movie Singham Again, the Kartik Aaryan movie has performed exceptionally well and attained a hit verdict already at the box office. It emerged as the actor's 6th CLEAN Hit movie after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 eyeing to surpass lifetime net collections of previous installments in 2nd weekend

Produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series Films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 should aim to collect over Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore in the next three days. It is aiming to surpass the lifetime box office net collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the second weekend itself. With this feat, the threequel will also emerge as Kartik Aaryan's biggest net grosser to date.

Besides its impressive trends in the domestic markets, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also doing very well in the international markets.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Are As Follows:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 33.25 crore 2 Rs 34.50 crore 3 Rs 32 crore 4 Rs 17 crore 5 Rs 13 crore 6 Rs 10.25 crore 7 Rs 8 crore Total Rs 148.25 crore net in 7 days in India

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. While Kartik is reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the second installment, Triptii has replaced Kiara Advani in the latest horror comedy. Vidya Balan, the original female lead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has returned to the franchise. Madhuri Dixit plays a crucial role in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

