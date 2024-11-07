Box Office: Singham Again becomes the HIGHEST grossing movie of the Singham franchise in 6 days flat

More than a decade ago, Rohit Shetty introduced us to Bajirao Singham, the brave and honest police officer who continues to bring audiences to the theatres. Led by Ajay Devgn, the Singham franchise has gained a cult status over the years. It boasts interesting characters, engaging storylines, iconic dialogues, and of course impressive action sequences.

Singham Again Becomes Highest Grosser of The Singham Franchise

Created by Rohit Shetty, the Singham franchise comprises of three movies so far, Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), and Singham Again (2024). It is worth mentioning that the audience turned up to theatres to watch all the Singham movies in good number.

SINGHAM

Singham, the first film in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, marked Ajay Devgn's return to the action genre after seven years. Kajal Aggarwal was romantically paired with Ajay as Kavya Bhosle and Prakash Raj was cast as Jaikant Shikre, the main antagonist in the original. The superhit movie minted Rs 98.5 crore net at the box office in India.

SINGHAM RETURNS

Singham Returns, the second installment of the franchise, served as a sequel to the original, Singham. Ajay reprised his role in the 2014 film. Kareena Kapoor was cast as Avni Kamat as she replaced Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The superhit sequel featured Amole Gupte as the villain, Babaji. It earned Rs 140.25 crore net in India during its release and was adjudged a superhit.

SINGHAM AGAIN

After 10 years, Rohit Shetty has brought Singham Again, the third part of the Singham franchise, to the theatres on November 1, 2024. Ajay continues to play his iconic cop character, Bajirao Singham. Kareena Kapoor, who plays his wife, Avni, gets kidnapped this time. Arjun Kapoor plays the villain, Danger Lanka. It has earned Rs 150.5 crore net in India in its first 6 days itself. The film has become Ajay Devgn's ninth film to enter the Rs 100-crore club.

Have A Look At India's Net Collections of The Singham Franchise So Far

Movies Net Collection in India Verdict Singham Rs 98.5 crore Superhit Singham Returns Rs 140.25 crore Superhit Singham Again Rs 150.5 crore in six days Under review

Another good news is that Singham Again has emerged as the highest-grossing Singham movie worldwide. It is close to touching Rs 250 crore worldwide within 7 days of its release at the box office itself.

Ajay Devgn's character Bajirao Singham has had solid cameos in various Cop-Universe films including Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021).

Singham Again in Theatres

Singham Again is running in theaters near you now. You can book your tickets for the movies from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. Did you watch Singham Again in theatres? If yes, how did you find it to be?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

