Box Office: 5 Bollywood films impacted by external factors over years; Raid 2, Baaghi 3, and more

Every theatrical release plays a crucial role in the box office competition. Whether a movie will be a hit or flop depends upon star power, promotional strategies, word of mouth, narrative, and other elements. Some films get hit by the external factors that we don't have control over. We are listing five Bollywood movies that were impacted by those factors.

RAID 2

Raid 2, which arrived in cinemas in 2025, is expected to collect a lifetime net business of Rs 140 crore. While Ajay Devgn's crime thriller opened with a solid start, its performance was impacted by the national security concerns.

BAAGHI 3

Baaghi 3 arrived in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted its box office performance. Starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, it collected Rs 92.25 crore net by the end of its theatrical run in India. The action thriller was an average grosser.

ANGREZI MEDIUM

Released in the same year, Angrezi Medium was also impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. India went into nationwide lockdown during that time and theaters were shut down. Starring late actor Irrfan Khan and actress Radhika Madan, the comedy-drama could manage to earn Rs 9 crore while emerging as a disaster.

SOORYAVANSHI

Initially scheduled to be released in early 2020, Sooryavanshi finally hit the screens in late 2021. Starring Akshay Kumar, the cop drama was postponed after extensive promotions. Its release date was pushed for around two years. Despite these factors, Rohit Shetty's directorial earned Rs 195.5 crore net as a lifetime business and turned out to be a hit.

BELL BOTTOM

Starring Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom went through uncertainty after the COVID-19 pandemic and witnessed 50 percent occupancies. The 2021 action thriller film fetched a lifetime net business of Rs 32 crore. It was a disaster.

S No. Movies Year of Release Net India Collections Verdict 1 Raid 2 2025 Rs 140 crore (expected) Yet to be determined 2 Baaghi 3 2020 Rs 92.25 crore Average 3 Angrezi Medium 2020 Rs 9 crore Disaster 4 Sooryavanshi 2021 Rs 195.5 crore Hit 5 Bell Bottom 2021 Rs 32 crore Disaster

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

