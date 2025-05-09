Sarkeet Kerala Box Office Day 1: Asif Ali's feel-good drama takes decent opening of Rs 35 lakh

Sarkeet, starring Asif Ali in the lead role along with Divya Prabha and Remya Suresh, is hitting the cinemas this weekend. The Malayalam movie, written and directed by Thamar KV, has taken a decent start at the box office.

Bankrolled by Action Filmz and Ajith Vinayaka Films, Sarkeet kick-started its box office journey by clocking Rs 35 lakh on its release day. The feel-good drama is expected to fare well at the box office, becoming the third consecutive success for Asif Ali after Kishkinda Kaandam and Rekhachithram.

The movie has opened to positive word-of-mouth among the critics and the audience, likely boosting its collections. The exhibitors have added more shows and are seeing a favorable reception across the state. It will be interesting to see how the Asif Ali starrer performs over the weekend and then on the weekdays.

Sarkeet is facing major competition from Thudarum, which is going bonkers at the box office and still dominating the box office even in its third weekend. The blockbuster reception of Thudarum is the biggest roadblock for Sarkeet.

Moreover, Paddakalam is also giving it a tough fight. For the unversed, Sarkeet is Asif Ali's second release in 2025. Let's see if the movie can hit the third consecutive Rs 50 crore mark for Asif Ali.

Day-wise box office collection of Sarkeet is as follows:

Day Gross Kerala Collections 1 Rs 35 lakh Total Rs 35 lakh

Sarkeet is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

