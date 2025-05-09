Thudarum Worldwide Box Office 14 Days: Mohanlal, Shobhana starrer STORMS Rs 183 crore in 2 weeks; approaches Rs 200 crore club

Malayalam legend Mohanlal's latest outing, Thudarum, is crushing the box office. The movie is performing exceptionally well and is in no mood to slow down anytime soon. After enjoying two superlative weeks at the box office, the movie continues dominating even on the third weekend. Here's shedding some light on its worldwide box office performance.

Advertisement

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the genre-twisting family entertainer stormed around Rs 183 crore at the worldwide box office in the past two weeks. It raked in over Rs 83.35 crore from the home markets while the rest of the Indian circuits added Rs 16 crore to the tally.

Co-starring Shobhana, Thudarum created havoc in the international markets and grossed over USD 9.75 million (Rs 83.50 crore), almost equal to its state collections. It will soon storm past the USD 10 million mark overseas, becoming the second Malayalam movie after L2 Empuraan.

The worldwide cume of Thudarum in 14 days stands at Rs 182.85 crore. Currently, it is marching towards the Rs 200 crore mark globally. The Mohanlal movie has already bagged a blockbuster verdict and secured the third spot among the highest-grossing films of Malayalam cinema globally. It is only behind L2 Empuraana and Manjummel Boys at the box office.

Area-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Advertisement

Particulars Gross Collections Kerala Rs 83.35 crore Rest of India Rs 16 crore Overseas USD 9.75 million (Rs 83.50 crore) Worldwide Rs 182.85 crore

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: From Chhaava to Raid 2; delving into top five first week collections of Bollywood movies in 2025