Box Office: Top 5 highest selling Telugu re-releases on BookMyShow; Murari tops, where can Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari land?

Chiranjeevi has returned to the big screen with the re-release of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, a fantasy action comedy film from 1990. It starred Sridevi and Amrish Puri as leads. On the 35th anniversary of this memorable Chiranjeevi starrer, the team has decided to re-release the film in cinemas, this time in 2D as well as 3D.

It was an all-time blockbuster during its initial release back in 1990, and continues to enjoy a huge pre-release hype in the current period. But, when compared to the several other Telugu films re-released in recent times, can the film make its name among the top 5 highest ticket selling Telugu re-releases? Let’s find out.

Top 5 Telugu films with the highest tickets sold on BookMyShow during their re-run

Mahesh Babu starrer Murari got its re-run in August 2024 on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. This much-loved film continues to get the love even today and has sold over 258,000 tickets on BookMyShow, the highest for a Telugu re-release.

Following Murari is the Pawan Kalyan starrer Gabbar Singh, re-released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday in September 2024. Even though behind Murari, but not by a big difference, the film sold 210,000 tickets on BookMyShow. Further, following it with a minimal margin is Mahesh Babu’s Businessman, re-released in 2023 and sold 190,000 tickets on the same booking platform.

Superstar Allu Arjun made his entry in the fourth position with the Sukumar directorial Arya 2, re-released very recently in April 2025. Later, the film ended its phase of re-run with 179,000 tickets booked from BookMyShow. Following the Allu Arjun starrer is Prabhas with Salaar, another recent re-run from March 2025. This mass action entertainer, re-released just over 1 year after its initial release, sold 137,000 tickets online on the same platform.

From this list, we can see that the highest ticket-selling films were successful even during their initial re-release run. As the Chirajeevi and Sridevi starrer Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari was also a big box office hit during its initial release, there are high chances that the film would be accepted by the audience even after 35 years.

