'I won't be continuing for long': Parth Samthaan on playing ACP Ayushman; CID EXCLUSIVE

Parth Samthaan's entry in CID created a huge buzz on social media. Fans were thrilled with his return to Television after 5 years. He was roped in to play the role of ACP Ayushman in CID after Shivaji Satam's sudden departure. Recently, when Shivaji Satam, aka the original ACP Pradyuman, entered CID, speculations began that Parth might no longer be a part of CID. While exclusively speaking to us, the actor confirmed his departure from CID.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan confirmed his role as ACP Ayushman in CID will soon come to an end. He revealed how his stint was supposed to be a guest appearance but got extended. The actor told Pinkvilla, "It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of a cult show like CID, even if it’s just for a brief period. I was on board for a few episodes only, a guest appearance, but later got extended for a couple of months."

The actor, who is currently seen as ACP Ayushman in CID, explained, "Initially, we couldn’t give any confirmation on the same as it would have spoiled the excitement of the show. And now with Shivaji Sir’s return, that thrilling twist about the mole will be unfolded very soon."

Further, Parth disclosed that he has other work projects in the pipeline, which he would start working on after his stint in CID ends. He added, "Anyway, I have other work commitments lined up, hence I won’t be continuing for long. But yes, I’m grateful for all the love and support the audience has shown during my brief stint."

For the uninformed, Parth Samthaan returned to Television after 5 years post his last show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor rose to fame after playing the lead role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

In CID, he donned the hat of ACP Ayushman after ACP Pradyuman was shown dead. However, now that Parth has confirmed Shivaji Satam's return to CID, fans will again be treated to his presence on the show.

CID also stars Dayanand Shetty, Narendra Gupta, Aditya Srivastava, and more in lead roles.

