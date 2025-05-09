Box Office: X-Men films ranked by gross as Jake Schrier emerges as top pick for next installment
As Marvel moves toward rebooting X-Men, here’s a look back at how the series performed at the global box office, from the disappointing Dark Phoenix to the hit Days of Future Past.
Jake Schreier, fresh off helming Marvel’s Thunderbolts, is in early talks to direct the long-awaited X-Men reboot for the MCU. Sources confirm that Schreier, whose latest film received some of Marvel’s strongest reviews in years, is being eyed to take on the franchise’s big-screen revival. The script is currently being written by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes writer Michael Lesslie, with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige set to produce.
Marvel has reportedly been searching for a director over the past few weeks, with discussions gaining traction recently. As anticipation builds for the mutant team’s comeback, below is a look at how the previous X-Men films have fared at the box office.
The franchise, launched under 20th Century Fox before Disney’s acquisition, stands as the eighth highest-grossing movie series of all time. While its timeline is difficult to streamline due to reboots and the further muddled inclusion of Deadpool & Wolverine, below is a ranking of the mainline X-Men movies based on their worldwide box office gross:
Ranking the X-Men Movies by Global Box Office: From Dark Phoenix to Days of Future Past
7. Dark Phoenix (2019)
Budget: USD 200M, Gross: USD 246M
Despite its star-studded cast and efforts to rectify past missteps with the Phoenix saga, Dark Phoenix was critically rebuked and bombed at the box office. It became the lowest-grossing mainline X-Men film, marking a disappointing end to Fox’s run before the Mouse House’s takeover.
6. X-Men (2000)
Budget: USD 75M, Gross: USD 296M
The film that launched it all was modest in scale but massive in impact. X-Men helped ignite the modern superhero movie era and turned a profit nearly four times its budget, laying the groundwork for two decades of mutant films.
5. X-Men: First Class (2011)
Budget: USD 160M, Gross: USD 355M
The soft reboot introduced younger versions of Professor X and Magneto. While it performed better than the original X-Men, its high production cost meant its profit margins were minimal. Nevertheless, it revitalized the series and led to some of its best entries.
4. X2: X-Men United (2003)
Budget: USD 125M, Gross: USD 406M
A critical and commercial elevation from its predecessor, X2 built on the success of X-Men with a more complex story and higher stakes. Its global gross tripled its production budget.
3. X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
Budget: USD 210M, Gross: USD 459M
Though it earned the highest box office total of the original trilogy, The Last Stand was plagued by critical backlash and a ballooning budget. Its underwhelming reception prompted a reboot just five years later.
2. X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
Budget: USD 178M, Gross: USD 542M
Despite lukewarm reviews, Apocalypse was a solid box office performer, particularly overseas, where it more than doubled its domestic earnings. It marked the peak of Fox’s second X-Men timeline in terms of revenue.
1. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
Budget: USD 200M, Gross: USD 747M
This film combined the characters of First Class with those of the original trilogy, merging both timelines in a gripping time travel plot that many still regard as the franchise’s best.
