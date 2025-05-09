Diddy Trial Update: Prosecutors Reveal They May Have Lost Key Witness; Jury Selection to Conclude Soon

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

After three days of jury selection, the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs is moving closer to opening arguments. Forty-five potential jurors have been selected to advance, and by May 9, the court will narrow them down to 12 jurors and six alternates.

The federal trial, taking place in New York, centers around a five-count indictment against Combs, which includes s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

As part of the selection process, prospective jurors were asked detailed questions about their views on s*xual assault and abuse. They were also given a list of celebrity names, such as Michael B. Jordan, Kid Cudi, and Mike Myers, and asked whether hearing those names in court would impact their impartiality.

During jury selection on May 7, federal prosecutors disclosed that one of the four key witnesses may not testify. This witness, identified as Victim 3 in the indictment, was expected to describe how Combs allegedly coerced her into s*xual acts and exploited her.

“We do not know whether she intends to appear, and we are trying very hard to find out because we are having trouble communicating with her counsel,” said prosecutor Maurene Comey, according to the New York Post. She added that Victim 3 does not live locally and may not show up, even if they try to enforce the subpoena and want to call her. An update on her status is expected on May 9.

Advertisement

Last week, prosecutors had said the woman was prepared to testify using her real name, but her current lack of communication has raised concerns.

Jury selection saw several unusual and light moments. One prospective juror admitted he was too distracted to finish his questionnaire because he was binging the Star Wars series Andor. When asked by Judge Arun Subramanian if he could focus on the trial, the man responded, “Like I said, I was binging; I’m just being lazy.”

Another potential juror was questioned after liking a video on social media in which comedian Dave Chappelle joked about the baby oil found during the raid of Combs’ home. He called it mindless 'doomscrolling.' One woman was dismissed after stating that the leaked 2016 video of Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura 'could be damning evidence.'

With jury selection wrapping up, opening statements in Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ trial are scheduled for May 12. Three other alleged victims are still expected to testify. The defense, led by attorney Marc Agnifilo, has shared concerns that the leaked video and media attention are affecting the impartiality of the jury selection process.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Diddy Trial: Pregnant Cassie Ventura Seen in NYC as She Prepares to Testify Against Disgraced Music Mogul