Tourist Family Box Office: Can the Sasikumar starrer gross USD 1 million overseas?

Tourist Family Box Office: Among the latest releases in the Tamil film industry is Tourist Family, a small-scale production with a limited release. The movie premiered on May 1, 2025, clashing with actor Suriya’s much-awaited Retro. Tourist Family marks the directorial debut of Abishan Jeevinth and features M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh in lead roles.

Advertisement

Although it was released with minimal hype, the film’s positive reception has led to an unexpectedly strong and successful box office run. Now eight days into its release, the film continues to perform well in India. While its primary audience is in Tamil Nadu, the movie is also doing reasonably well overseas, considering the scale of its release.

Tourist Family overseas box office performance

In the 8 days since its release, the M. Sasikumar-starrer comedy-drama Tourist Family has grossed USD 600,000 from overseas markets. This is considered a respectable figure for the film, especially since it is running purely on positive public reception, without the benefit of pre-release hype or major star power. Given the film’s steady momentum, many are wondering: can Tourist Family reach the USD 1 million mark overseas?

According to trade expectations, the USD 1 million milestone is well within reach. If the film continues to maintain a consistent draw at the box office, its lifetime overseas gross could easily surpass that figure.

Advertisement

Domestically, the bulk of the film’s earnings are coming from India, particularly from Tamil Nadu. Thanks to strong word-of-mouth, the film has grossed Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu alone within its first 8 days. It has even outperformed its box office rival, Retro, in daily trends. Having already recovered its production budget, Tourist Family is expected to sustain its strong run in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Can Tourist Family overtake Suriya's Retro in Tamil Nadu?