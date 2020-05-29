EXCLUSIVE: Angrezi Medium wasn't the last film Irrfan Khan shot for; he filmed three days of Sapna Didi too

Before he fell terribly ill, Irrfan Khan had kickstarted shoot of the Vishal Bhardwaj gangster drama, that also was supposed to star Deepika Padukone. Read details inside.

News of Irrfan Khan's death left the entire country disheartened and the industry is still reeling from that shock. A powerhouse performer on screen but off screen, he was an amazing human being as well. He has left behind a goodwill and legacy that will be carried ahead by his family - his wife and his two sons. A month before he passed way, Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, which released when the lockdown happened. The film made its way online and subsequently to everyone's hearts.

Irrfan has left an indelible impact on his fans and viewers because of his effortless portrayal of characters. But did you know that Angrezi Medium wasn't the last film he shot for? Yes, a source reveals that Irrfan has filmed a few scenes of a different project he was about to begin right after. The source shares, "Irrfan had signed Sapna Didi, opposite . It was a Vishal Bharadwaj film based on female gangster Sapna Didi and loosely adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Irrfan had started shooting for the movie and filmed three days for the same. He did record a few action scenes in those three days, but he fell terribly ill right after and the film shoot had to be canned."

Another source close to the filmmaker adds, "Vishal and Irrfan have been closest buddies. After Irrfan's illness, he never wanted to revisit the film till he's fine. He decided not to make the film without him. Now with him gone, Vishal has three more days of shoot added to his memories with him."

