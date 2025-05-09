Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 9: Ajay Devgn's latest crime drama looks to net Rs 4 crore on second Friday

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 9: Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 delves into the journey of Amay Patnaik, who conducts his 75th raid at corrupt politician Dada Manohar Bhai's residence. Set seven years after the events of the 2018 film, Raid, the sequel also features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. Raid 2 looks to earn Rs 4 crore today.

Raid 2, which was released on May 1, 2025, remained slightly under the Rs 95 crore mark in the extended first week. It has earned a total collection of Rs 94.75 crore net business so far. Now on Day 9, early estimates suggest that the Raid sequel will collect in the range of Rs 4 crore at the box office. The crime thriller collected Rs 5 crore on the second Thursday.

Going by the estimates, the drop isn't much as it was expected in the morning trends. This is to note that the performance of the Ajay Devgn starrer has been impacted by the national matters. The attention of the prospective audience have been diverted towards the national security concerns these days.

National matters are escalated again with a few cities experiencing a total blackout and theaters are being shutdown. This comes after the films running at the box office returned to normal trajectory yesterday.

Raid 2, which is backed under the banner of T-Series, will fetch around Rs 98 crore today. It will enter the coveted club of Rs 100 crore by tomorrow while achieving its first major milestone.

Raid 2 has emerged as the second highest grossing Bollywood film of 2025 based on first week net collections. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, the crime thriller is just under Chhaava which remains on the top spot.

Raid 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

