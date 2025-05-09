Box Office: Exploring biggest grossers of Vijay Deverakonda on actor’s 36th birthday

One of the biggest rising talents of the Telugu industry, Vijay Deverakonda, is known for his performance in memorable films like Arjun Reddy, Kushi, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and many more. Today, i.e., on May 9, 2025, the actor is celebrating his 36th birthday. On this special occasion, let’s celebrate the actor by remembering his highest-grossing films at the box office.

1. Geetha Govindam

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Geetha Govindam is a romantic-comedy film helmed by Parasuram. The film was released in 2018 and received a huge volume of love and appreciation from the general audience. On its theatrical run, the film grossed Rs 130 crore at the worldwide box office, proving to be a huge blockbuster as well as the highest-grossing film featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

2. Kushi

Released in 2023, Kushi was another romantic drama led by Vijay Deverakonda that paired him with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While it carried a huge hype pre-release, it could not maintain the same after its release due to the mixed word-of-mouth. The film grossed Rs 77 crore globally and ended up being a below-average grosser.

3. Liger

Liger was the first ever major pan-India film of Vijay Deverakonda, helmed by Puri Jagannadh under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film also featured Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy among the leads. Even though the film carried a huge pre-release hype, it was harmed by the highly negative reception among the audience after the film’s release. Liger grossed Rs 58 crore at the worldwide box office, turning out to be a major box office failure.

4. Arjun Reddy

The cult classic romantic drama Arjun Reddy featured Vijay Deverakonda alongside Shalini Pandey. It marked the debut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga as a director. This Telugu film proved to be a massive blockbuster on release by grossing Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office.

