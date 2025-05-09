Thudarum Box Office: Can Mohanlal's latest release beat his earlier film L2 Empuraan overseas?

Thudarum Box Office: After the epic blockbuster success of L2: Empuraan, the Malayalam industry is currently benefiting from Mohanlal’s another success, Thudarum. It has been just 2 weeks since the Tharun Moorthy helmed family drama released and is currently eyeing the biggest box office records with its remarkable performance.

The actor’s last blockbuster L2: Empuraan had grossed Rs 145 crore as the collective gross of all its overseas markets, a never-before-seen figure for any Malayalam film in the foreign box office space. Surprisingly, its overseas gross was higher than the lifetime worldwide collection of several Malayalam blockbusters like Premalu and Lucifer, higher than its own domestic performance.

Advertisement

Currently, Thudarum is on its way to beating every major Malayalam record-holding film, including L2: Empuraan, at the Kerala box office. As the domestic and overseas box office totals are running equally well, with not a big margin between the two, can the family drama be expected to outgross L2: Empuraan overseas as well?

Can Thudarum beat L2 Empuraan’s overseas gross?

L2: Empuraan grossed USD 16.9 million in the overseas markets in its lifetime run of nearly one month, also being the highest-grossing Malayalam film in every international market in which the film was released. As of now, Thudarum will soon hit the USD 10 million mark, the second film for superstar Mohanlal and the Mollywood film industry.

Additionally, the film is sure to overtake 2018 as the highest-grossing film at the Kerala box office. As it continues touching huge records, there is a good possibility for the family drama to come close to L2: Empuraan’s overseas gross if not overtaking it.

Advertisement

However, it does put Mohanlal back in the position of the biggest crowd puller of the Malayalam industry. With his two consecutive blockbusters, he also made some of the biggest record holders in Mollywood. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Mohanlal eyes Rs 500 crore worldwide with combined success of blockbusters Thudarum and L2 Empuraan