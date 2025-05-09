Sarkeet vs Rekhachithram vs Kishkindha Kaandam: Comparing opening day box office collections of Asif Ali's last three releases

Asif Ali is back on the big screens with his new film, Sarkeet. Directed by Thamar KV, the feel-good family drama has opened to positive word-of-mouth. The movie has taken a decent start at the box office and is expected to perform well in the coming days. Here's comparing the opening day box office collections of Sarkeet with Asif Ali's last two releases- Kishkindha Kaandam and Rekhachithram.

Sarkeet has opened with a decent figure of Rs 35 lakh on its debut day. Compared to Asif Ali's previous two releases, Sarkeet is the lowest opener. For the record, Kishkindha Kaandam had taken a start of Rs 47 lakh on its opening day, while Rekhachithram emerged as his biggest opener by storming Rs 1.90 crore on Day 1 at the Kerala box office. Both the previous releases of Asif Ali were big blockbusters for the makers, with Kishkindha Kaandam emerging as his biggest grosser till date.

All eyes are now on Sarkeet's box office performance. It will be interesting to see if it can become Asif Ali's third consecutive success. However, it won't be easy as Mohanlal's Thudarum still dominates the box office with a never-seen-before trend.

Opening day box office comparison of Sarkeet, Rekhachithram, and Kishkindha Kaandam is as follows:

Day Sarkeet Rekhachitram Kishkindha Kaandam 1 Rs 35 lakh Rs 1.90 crore Rs 47 lakh

Sarkeet is in cinemas now

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

