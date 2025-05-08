Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's gripping crime thriller nets Rs 5 crore on second Thursday

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: With Raid 2, filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta has brought the second installment of the Raid franchise after seven years. The first part of the series, titled Raid, was released in 2018. The recently released crime thriller brings back Ajay Devgn as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Amay Patnaik. Here's how much Raid 2 has earned today.

The national issue impacted the box office performances of current movies running at the box office. Raid 2 was the most affected film among other parallel runners. With the matters now being non-escalatory in nature, the movies have returned to normal trajectory.

On Day 8, the Raid sequel earned Rs 5 crore net business while witnessing a slight rise of Rs 50 lakh. This is to note that the film on income tax raid earned Rs 4.5 on the first Wednesday.

Raid 2 fetched a business of Rs 71.4 crore in its extended four-day-long opening weekend. Later, the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer minted Rs 7 crore and Rs 6.85 crore on the fifth and sixth days of its release.

The first week's cumulative collection of Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial is registered as Rs 94.75 crore net at the Indian box office. Packed with gripping narrative, the new release requires Rs 6 crore to achieve its first major milestone, i.e., entering the Rs 100 crore club.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 19.25 crore Day 2 Rs 12.15 crore Day 3 Rs 18 crore Day 4 Rs 22 crore Day 5 Rs 7 crore Day 6 Rs 6.85 crore Day 7 Rs 4.5 crore Day 8 Rs 5 crore Total Rs 94.75 crore

Raid 2 became the third biggest opener of Bollywood in 2025 after Chhaava and Sikandar. The Raid sequel will soon be a part of the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Movies including Sky Force, Chhaava, and Sikandar have earlier achieved this feat this year.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

