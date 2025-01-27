Box Office: 5 Bollywood horror movies that audiences enjoyed in theaters; From Ragini MMS 2 to Shaitaan, Krishna Cottage and more

Horror movies create an adrenaline rush for the audience, with intense and thrilling scenes filled with jump scares and eerie paranormal sounds. While there are many horror films that can be enjoyed on any screen, whether in theaters or on streaming platforms, some movies are truly meant to be experienced in cinemas.

Here are 5 horror movies in Bollywood that the audiences enjoyed in cinemas:

1. Ragini MMS 2

Released in 2014, Ragini MMS 2 featured Sunny Leone, Saahil Prem, Anita Hassanandani, Sandhya Mridul, and Karan Veer Mehra. The erotic horror thriller was a sequel to the 2011 horror movie, Ragini MMS. Apart from its haunting storyline, the film received audience's love, mainly for its songs, Baby Doll and Chaar Bottle Vodka. Co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the hit movie grossed Rs 63.25 crore at the worldwide box office.

2. Shaitaan

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan featured Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika. The supernatural horror film was released in 2024. It served as the Hindi adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. Shaitaan received great footfalls for its black magic theme and audiences were awe of R Madhavan's performance. Shaitaan emerged as a clean hit while grossing Rs 210 crore globally.

3. Krishna Cottage

Released in 2004, Krishna Cottage starred Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar, Anita Hassanandani, and Rati Agnihotri. The supernatural horror movie featured Sohail in dual roles, Manav and Amar Khanna. Isha played Amar's love interest, Disha from the past life. Anita was romantically paired with his character, Manav in the present. Set against the backdrop of a haunted house, Krishna Cottage, the film was enjoyed in theaters back then. While the 2004 horror movie tanked at the box office, it fetched Rs 6 crore worldwide.

4. Pari

Helmed by Prosit Roy, Pari featured Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, and others. Backed by Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, the 2018 supernatural horror film was a below average grosser. It earned a business of Rs 40.5 crore at the worldwide box office.

5. Bhoot

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, and others, Bhoot hit the screens in 2003. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the supernatural horror movie was a hit and grossed Rs 24 crore globally during its release.

Horror Movies And Their Gross Collections In Global Markets

Movies Worldwide Gross Collections Ragini MMS 2 (2014) Rs 63.25 crore Shaitaan (2024) Rs 210 crore Krishna Cottage (2004) Rs 6 crore Pari (2018) Rs 40.5 crore Bhoot (2003) Rs 24 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

