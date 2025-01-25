Box Office: 5 Disaster Hindi movies that demand your undivided attention; From 83 to Khel Khel Mein

Box office boasts of several hits and flops. Some movies offer great content, however, fail to become successful and vice versa. We have witnessed many films that had high expectations but didn't receive much love at the box office during their theatrical runs. We have picked five movies that were disasters including 83, Khel Khel Mein, Jigra, Maidaan, and Runway 34.

Top 5 Disastrous Movies That Deserve Your Attention

1. 83

Based on India's 1983 World Cup win, 83 was released on December 24, 2021. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film starred Ranveer Singh as legendary cricketer, former captain of India's national cricket team, Kapil Dev. The biographical sports drama featured Deepika Padukone as his on-screen wife, Romi Bhatia. Actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, and Jatin Sharma played crucial roles. Ranveer truly aced the character of Kapil Dev and the film aptly represented the World Cup victory.

2. KHEL KHEL MEIN

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein hit the screens on August 15, 2024. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the comedy drama also featured Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. It locked horns with Stree 2 and Vedaa at the box office. Khel Khel Mein had an interesting storyline featuring their mobile phones that opened the secrets of their respective lives.

3. JIGRA

Starring Alia Bhatt, Jigra was released on October 11, 2024. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the action thriller featured Alia as Satya who gets on a mission to rescue her younger brother, Ankur Anand (played by Vedang Raina) from a foreign prison. Alia received praise for her performance, however, couldn't save the film to sink. It clashed with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at the box office.

4. MAIDAAN

After the delay in its release, Maidaan finally hit the screens on April 11, 2024, coinciding with Eid. The biographical sports drama starred Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached the Indian national football team between 1952 and 1962. The storyline of Maidaan was fresh, however, it couldn't impress the audience, mainly with its trailer. Ajay Devgn-starrer locked horns with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

5. RUNWAY 34

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 was released on April 29, 2022. It was later premiered on Amazon Prime Video in June the same year. Directed by Ajay himself under the banner of Devgn Films, the 2022 film was inspired by an aviation incident of a flight travelling from Doha to Kochi on August 17, 2015. Runway 34 also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.

Check Out The Gross Collections Of These Movies

Movies Worldwide Gross Collections 83 Rs 187 crore Khel Khel Mein Rs 57 crore Jigra Rs 62 crore Maidaan Rs 72 crore Runway 34 Rs 55 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

