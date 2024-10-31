10 spooky Bollywood movies that will be perfect for a Halloween movie night

Halloween is around the corner, and you may wonder how to celebrate it. Going to a theme party could be a good idea, but if you just want to relax in the comfort of your home, there is nothing better than to watch some spooky movies. Regarding horror films, Bollywood spooky movies have a unique style compared to the rest.

Whether using Indian folklore or adding supernatural elements, Hindi filmmakers have made several gripping horror movies over the years. From the comedy-horror in Stree to the folklore of Ek Thi Daayan, you will get the best options for scary Bollywood films to choose from this Halloween day.

10 scary Bollywood films to watch on Halloween Day

1. Stree

Release Date: August 31, 2018

August 31, 2018 Director: Amar Kaushik

Amar Kaushik Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Run Time: 128 minutes

128 minutes Where to Watch: Netflix

Are you looking for a mainstream horror film in Bollywood? If yes, Stree can be the ideal choice. The film is based on the urban legend of "Nale Ba" in Karnataka, where a mystery spirit kidnaps men at night, leaving the locals scared. But the chilling mystery is balanced with tints of humor, making it an entertaining watch. It's not your regular ghost story; rather, it explores an important social theme of women's safety and will leave you thinking by the end of it. The direction, gripping plot, and powerful performances will make you ask you for more.

2. 1920

Release Date: September 12, 2008

September 12, 2008 Director: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt Cast: Rajneesh Duggal, Adah Sharma

Rajneesh Duggal, Adah Sharma IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Run Time: 138 minutes

138 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

If you want to watch a classic Bollywood film, 1920 is your go-to option. It follows the story of a newlywed couple who experience scary moments after they move into a haunted house. The plot may seem similar to a Hollywood horror film, but its grand sets and problematic history make this film different from the rest.

Set in the pre-independence era of 1920, it has an old-school horror style that takes you back in time. Moreover, its impeccable direction and storyline will keep you engaged till the end. Watching 1920 will create an ideal ambiance for a Halloween night in your home.

3. Pari

Release Date: March 2, 2018

March 2, 2018 Director: Prosit Roy

Prosit Roy Cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee

Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Run Time: 136 minutes

136 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

One of the best horror films in recent years has been Pari. It's not your regular horror film with a scary plot; instead, the story in this film is more dark and twisted. The film explores the concept of demonic possession in detail, which is uncommon in Hindi cinema.

Anushka Sharma plays the protagonist in the film, and we see the mainstream actress in a completely different light. She plays the impressively haunting role of a girl who finds herself amid supernatural forces. The movie can make you uncomfortable with unconventional themes but is relevant for those who want to watch something different.

4. Bhoot

Release Date: February 21, 2020

February 21, 2020 Director: Bhanu Pratap Singh

Bhanu Pratap Singh Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Run Time: 114 minutes

114 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Ships, oceans, and mystery are an interesting trope for horror films. And Bhoot—Part One: The Haunted Ship explores it wonderfully. It is based on the story of a shipping officer, Prithvi is tasked with investigating a mysterious, abandoned ship that has halted near the seashore.

Gradually, the film delves into his past and the story of the ship, making a suspense-filled watch. The film is based on real events, and the cinematography and wonderful backdrop just add to the eerie tale. If you want to watch chilling movies inspired by true events, give this movie a shot.

5. Roohi

Release Date: March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021 Director: Hardik Mehta

Hardik Mehta Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma IMDB Rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Run Time: 134 minutes

134 minutes Where to Watch: Netflix

By the makers of Stree, Roohi is another horror comedy film about two friends who have to deal with a possessed woman. Although the film isn't as successful as Stree, the unique plot, unpredictable scenes, and tints of humor make it worthwhile.

If you are looking for a light, spooky movie to watch this Halloween, then the lesser-known gem of Roohi is your choice. Also, its impressive performances and great music make it interesting.

6. Ek Thi Daayan

Release Date: April 19, 2013

April 19, 2013 Director: Kannan Iyer

Kannan Iyer Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sensharma, Kalki Koechlin

Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sensharma, Kalki Koechlin IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Run Time: 135 minutes

135 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Are you looking for a horror film based on Indian folklore? If so, you must watch Ek Thi Daayan, based on the folklore of witches (daayans) in India. The film is an interesting watch where Bobo is a magician who wants to marry his girlfriend. But he is secretly haunted by a sinister woman from his childhood, prompting him to seek psychiatric help.

Apart from witches, the film explored the concept of childhood trauma and supernatural elements. The film is a dark watch with impressive performances, a thrilling plot, and a flavor of romance, making it an interesting must-watch for Halloween.

7. Raaz

Release Date: February 1, 2002

February 1, 2002 Director: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt Cast: Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea, Malini Sharma

Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea, Malini Sharma IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Run Time: 151 minutes

151 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Raaz has a plot structure similar to 1920, where a married couple experiences strange things as they move into a new home. As they try to save their failing marriage, the new supernatural elements at the new home scare them and bring out some important secrets from the past.

Vikram Bhatt created an ideal eerie atmosphere where you will feel like you are a part of their world. Moreover, the wonderful soundtrack adds depth to the atmosphere, and their relationship struggles balance the plot. It's a suitable watch if you're in the mood for a quintessential Bollywood horror film.

8. Raat

Release Date: July 1992

July 1992 Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma Cast: Revathi, Om Puri

Revathi, Om Puri IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Run Time: 127 minutes

127 minutes Where to Watch: YouTube

Raat is one of the first popular horror films shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It has a similar plot where a family moves into a scary new home. However, it doesn't have typical horror elements like the other movies, and it surprises you at every step.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, it gradually explores the thrilling tropes that will continue to scare you throughout Halloween night. If you are looking for a classic horror film to watch, then Raat should be your choice.

9. 13B: Fear Has a New Address

Release Date: March 6, 2009

March 6, 2009 Director: Vikram K. Kumar

Vikram K. Kumar Cast: R. Madhavan, Neetu Chandra

R. Madhavan, Neetu Chandra IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Run Time: 146 minutes

146 minutes Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Are you looking for an underrated horror movie in Bollywood? If yes, watch 13B, a story similar to a family moving into a new home with strange experiences. However, those same scenes are showcased in a telecast TV show in their home, making it different and intriguing. The eerie connection between the events in a TV show and real life is unsettling and a unique watch for this spooky season.

10. Tumbbad

Release Date: October 12, 2018

October 12, 2018 Director: Rahi Anil Barve, Adesh Prasad

Rahi Anil Barve, Adesh Prasad Cast: Sohum Shah

Sohum Shah IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Run Time: 104 minutes

104 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

One of the most critically acclaimed horror films based on folklore is Tumbbad. The film became popular for its stunning visuals, cinematography, and set design, where every scene is a perfect frame.

It is based on the story of a greedy man in the pre-independence era who periodically extracts treasure guarded by a cursed element. The undertone of greed, mythology, and mystery makes it a spine-tingling watch that won't let you sleep this Halloween.

Every film in this list is different from one another and explores a different horror element. From period settings, ancient curses, and demonic possession to unpredictable mysteries, these films will give you constant goosebumps, creating an ideal Halloween atmosphere in your home. So, why wait? Choose your favorite watch, and be ready to celebrate Halloween night in true Bollywood style!!

