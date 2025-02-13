Box Office: 5 RECENT movies with high expectations that turned out to be DUDS at the box office; From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Kanguva

Gone are the days when a film’s success was determined by its star power and budget. Audiences today demand more than just flashy action and big names. Despite overwhelming promotions, several recent films have failed to leave a lasting impact, proving that hype alone can be enough for a good start but not for sustained momentum at the box office. Let’s take a look at five such films that underperformed at the ticket windows and explore the reasons behind their disappointing runs.

Box Office Collection Table

Films Worldwide Gross (in ₹ crore) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 105 Kanguva 96.25 Indian 2 150 Game Changer 178 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 175

Why These Films Failed

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha, the film tells the story of two former soldiers who must stop a vengeful scientist from launching an attack on India. Despite being positioned as a massive action spectacle, the film lacked originality and emotional depth. The overuse of CGI, a weak narrative, and predictable dramatic elements left audiences unsatisfied despite the star power of Kumar, Shroff, and more.

Kanguva

Featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natty Subramanian, K.S. Ravikumar, and more, the film’s ambitious dual-timeline narrative was meant to be a selling point but instead led to confusion among fans. Critics argue that the offering lacked strong character development and emotional engagement, making it tough to resonate with mainstream audiences, and limiting its box office appeal.

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, S.J. Suryah, and more starred in the film. As a sequel to a 1996 classic, expectations were sky-high. However, the long gap between the two films made it difficult for the sequel to bank on the original’s impact. The film’s themes, while relevant, felt repetitive. Word of mouth also established that viewers had issues with the pacing of the film.

Game Changer

The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer about a government official’s fight against a corrupt politician failed, probably because of its heavy, serious theme. The two stars’ mass appeal ensured a decent opening, but sustained momentum requires positive critical and audience reviews, and the film had none.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and more starred in the film, which tells the story of a self-proclaimed bachelor giving up his violent ways after falling in love. His past, however, catches up to him. Reminds a bit of John Abraham’s Welcome Back, doesn’t it? Well, the audience felt the same, we guess. The action choreography and humor elements felt outdated. While Salman Khan’s star power ensured initial buzz, the lack of fresh content led to a steep dip in box office earnings.

Concluding Remarks

The failure of these films highlights the changing taste of the Indian audience. Today, viewers appreciate strong storytelling and innovative filmmaking rather than their favorite celebrity’s or big banner's involvement in a project. If filmmakers don’t adapt, even the biggest stars and the largest budgets won’t be able to guarantee hits.