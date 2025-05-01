Box Office: Sinners breaks records with USD 6.9M second Tuesday, becomes top R-rated horror on Discount Day in U.S.

Ryan Coogler's Sinners continues to dominate the US box office, earning USD 6.9 million on its second Tuesday. This marks the biggest Second Tuesday discount day ever for an R-rated horror film. This remarkable performance surpasses the previous record held by it, which pulled in USD 5.4 million, marking a new milestone for the genre. The film’s second Tuesday gross was up 19.8 percent compared to the previous week, showing that it has substantial staying power and increasing audience demand.

This is just the latest success for Sinners, which has already become the biggest horror hit in the oversaturated genre this year. The film has outperformed contemporary titles such as Jordan Peele’s Nope (USD 2.7 million), Us (USD 3.7 million), and even Get Out (USD 3.6 million) on their respective second Tuesdays. The triumphant run indicates Sinners is not only resonating with fans but also pulling in significant return viewing day after day.

With its explosive second Tuesday performance, Sinners has now earned USD 135.6 million domestically. It’s set to surpass A Quiet Place: Day One's USD 138.9 million and Five Nights at Freddy’s' USD 137.3 million, becoming the third-highest grossing post-COVID horror film. Industry experts predict Sinners could gross between USD 230 million and USD 280 million in the US by the end of its run. This would solidify its status as one of the biggest horror successes of 2025.

Sinners, set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta, stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as twin brothers who return to their hometown only to be confronted by an evil supernatural force. The film stars Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo in supporting roles. The film’s critical acclaim has been resounding, with praise for Coogler’s direction, Ludwig Göransson’s haunting score, and standout performances from the cast.

If its current momentum holds, Sinners is on track to solidify Coogler’s status as a versatile filmmaker, proving that his talent transcends the superhero genre. Fans of supernatural horror and thriller films can expect Sinners to turn into a franchise if the stars align. In a recent press interaction, both Coogler and Jordan shared they are in favor of the idea; however, the ball was ultimately thrown into Zinzi Coogler’s court, Ryan’s wife and producing partner.

