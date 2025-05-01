Thudarum Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal’s mass appeal beats Alappuzha Gymkhana's 21-day run in just 6 days, collects Rs 39.50 crore

There are box office wins, and then there are Mohanlal-level victories. His latest outing, Thudarum, which hit theaters on April 25, didn’t just make a solid start but also clocked an impressive Rs 100 crore worldwide gross already. From Kerala alone, the film pocketed Rs 39.50 crore gross in just 6 days, which is more than what Alappuzha Gymkhana earned in its 21-day run.

For context, Alappuzha Gymkhana, the youth-driven sports comedy starring Naslen Gafoor, released on April 10 and pulled in a strong Rs 37.05 crore during its three-week run. But Thudarum, an engaging crime thriller backed by the Lucifer legacy, has simply steamrolled ahead, proving once again that Mohanlal's star power remains unmatched in Kerala.

When Mohanlal’s face is on the poster, audiences show up, and that tilted the balance in Thudarum's favor. Add to that the emotional high of watching him reunite with Shobana on screen, and you’ve got family crowds walking in with nostalgia. While Naslen has charm and rising popularity, he’s still climbing the ladder Mohanlal built decades ago.

At the same time, a crime thriller like Thudarum, laced with action and humor, isn’t just safe but also potent. Unlike Alappuzha Gymkhana, which stayed in the feel-good sports lane, Thudarum tapped into universal appeal. Alappuzha Gymkhana was fun, sure, but Thudarum knew how to grip a crowd and not let go.

While others were waiting in line, Thudarum walked in solo at the box office. No clashes, no distractions. That gave it a clean shot at screens and grabbed the audience. Meanwhile, Alappuzha Gymkhana enjoyed a strong start, but once Thudarum hit the circuit, its pace naturally slowed.

Both films are wins in their own right, but the speed with which Thudarum crossed 39 crore makes it a clear blockbuster. If the current trend holds, this crime thriller is on track to set even bigger records in the coming weeks.

