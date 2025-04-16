Box Office: A Minecraft Movie holds strong on second Monday with USD 5 million, becomes April standout

A Minecraft Movie had a dominant second Monday at the box office on April 14, holding firm at the top spot of the US charts with a phenomenal USD 5 million. This marks the fourth-biggest second Monday ever for April releases, only behind major hits like Endgame and Infinity War. Despite a 49.6 percent drop from last Monday, the film’s impressive performance has put it on track to hit the USD 300 million mark by Thursday, with predictions pointing toward a final domestic total of USD 440 million to USD 470 million.

Advertisement

Released on April 4, A Minecraft Movie has been an explosive success, grossing USD 283.9 million domestically alone. The film, which is based on the wildly popular 2011 video game Minecraft by Mojang Studios, has captivated audiences with its unique mix of adventure, comedy, and fantasy. Directed by Jared Hess, the movie stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen. The story follows four misfits who are transported into a cubic world where they must rely on the help of an expert crafter named Steve to navigate their way back home.

Though A Minecraft Movie received mixed reviews from critics following its March 30 London premiere — with movie pundits praising the ensemble’s performance and the title’s faithfulness to the source material, but questioning the depth of the screenplay — audiences worldwide have showered it only with love, helping it cross the USD 550 million mark within a fortnight.

The Warner Bros. effort is already the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time and this year’s top-grossing Hollywood endeavor. With a budget of USD 150 million, it is on track to remain one of the year’s most profitable releases.

Advertisement

Minecraft’s performance is a testament to the growing trend of video game adaptations in showbiz. It follows in the footsteps of other successful game-based movies, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the Sonic franchise. However, A Minecraft Movie stands out for its ability to attract a wide audience, from long-time fans of the game to newcomers eager for a fun, family-friendly adventure.

Looking ahead, the success of A Minecraft Movie is paving the way for a sequel, ensuring that fans of the franchise will be able to return to the pixelated world for more adventures in the future. With a promising run both domestically and internationally, A Minecraft Movie is poised to continue its reign at the box office for weeks to come. USD 1 billion worldwide looks locked for it at the moment.

ALSO READ: Box Office: As A Minecraft Movie dominates theatrical charts, could Roblox film be next big game-to-screen adaptation?