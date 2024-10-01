7 Highest-Grossing Video Game Movies Worldwide; The Super Mario Bros Movie tops list

While there are numerous genres to explore, and they rule the box office, too, the popularity video game movies enjoy is incredible. From Super Mario to Rampage, the industry boasts some spectacular creations that have not only earned millions of dollars but left a remarkable impact on the audience. So, let us take a quick look at the 7 highest-grossing video game movies worldwide that scripted history with their extraordinary financial success.

7 Highest-Grossing Video Game Movies Of All Time

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie



Produced by Universal Pictures, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an American adventure comedy film released in 2023. It's one of the best video game movies you will ever see. The adaptation brought back the nostalgia to people who grew up with the plumber brothers.

With Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic as the directors, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the highest-grossing video game film ever created. It crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office, and its total collection amounts to USD 1.36 billion. In fact, it is among the highest-grossing animated movies, too.

A sequel is in development and is expected to have more easter eggs than before.

2. Warcraft

Based on the video game series of the same name, Warcraft is an action fantasy film released in 2016. Although it failed to impress the domestic audience, the international market made Warcraft a big success at the box office.

Overall, the Duncan Jones directorial smashed USD 438 million, thereby attaining the second spot among the highest-grossing Video Game Movies of all time.

3. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Bringing video games to big screens is often met with skepticism. However, when the makers released Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, the animation didn't seem weird or odd. Hence, the audience went gaga over the movie.

Directed by Rob Letterman, the Pikachu character features Ryan Reynolds’ voice which adds irresistible charm to the feature film. Whether domestically or internationally, the movie proved to be a huge hit at the box office. During its theatrical run, the film scripted history by earning USD 428 million, leaving behind Rampage.

4. Rampage

Loosely based on the video game series of the same name, Rampage stars Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, and others. The film marks the third collaboration between director Brad Payton and Dwayne Johnson. Besides large-scale and action-packed fight scenes, the movie was also praised for its visual effects.

It grossed USD 427 million at the worldwide box office and is, hence, fourth among the highest-grossing video game movies of all time. Despite mainly receiving mixed reviews, it remains a financially successful video game adaptation.

5. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is an action-adventure comedy film adapted from the popular game series of the same name, Sonic the Hedgehog. Helmed by Jeff Fowler, it is the most successful installment of the franchise.

The movie grossed a total box office collection of around USD 405 million globally, securing the fifth spot among the highest-grossing Video Game Movies of all time.

The third installment of the much-loved franchise is slated to hit the screens in December 2024.

6. Uncharted

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted is an action-adventure feature film adapted from a video game series developed by Naughty Dog. Tom Holland starred in the lead role.

Though the movie received mixed word of mouth from the critics, it managed to score a massive total at the ticket window. Uncharted grossed around USD 400 million at the worldwide box office, making a place among the highest-grossing Video Game Movies of all time.

7. The Angry Birds Movie

Who hasn't played Angry Birds? The movie adaptation of the popular video game series of the same name secured the seventh spot in this list.

Released in 2016, The Angry Birds Movie was directed by two debutants, Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly. It was made on an estimated budget of USD 73 million, which was a big money spinner at the box office. The movie grossed a massive USD 352 million at the global box office and attained the seventh spot among the highest-grossing Video Game Movies Worldwide.

Following Is The List Of Highest-Grossing Video Game Movies Worldwide:

Rank Movies WW Gross Box Office 1 The Super Mario Bros. Movie USD 1.36 Billion 2 Warcraft USD 438 Million 3 Pokemon: Detective Pikachu USD 428 Million 4 Rampage USD 427 Million 5 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 USD 405 Million 6 Uncharted USD 400 Million 7 The Angry Birds Movie USD 352 Million

Besides the above-mentioned titles, some other notable video game movies that left a mark at the box office include - Prince Of Persia: Stands Of Time, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Battleship, and more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

