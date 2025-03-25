A Minecraft Movie EXCLUSIVE: Jack Black Shares BTS of an ‘Awkward, Yin-Yang’ Action Sequence With Jason Momoa

Jack Black joins a star-studded cast in A Minecraft Movie and recently shared insights into performing adrenaline-pumping stunts for the film.

For this highly anticipated adaptation of the beloved game, director Jared Hess brought in Jon Valera, a renowned stunt coordinator and second-unit director. While Valera and his team had previously worked with Jason Momoa—who also stars in the film—it was Black's first time collaborating with him.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the School of Rock star recalled filming a thrilling scene where his character, Steve, along with Momoa’s and Sebastian Hansen’s, jumps off a cliff wearing Elytra wingsuits. However, Black revealed that Steve forgets to wear his, leading to a dramatic free fall—without a parachute.

Recalling the unforgettable stunt sequence, King Kong actor Jack Black shared, “I'm aiming for Garrett (Momoa), hoping that I can land on his back, and I do. So, I'm riding him like a stallion, but pretty soon, we get into this very awkward position.”

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Black further described the scene, revealing that Steve and Garrett cling to each other mid-air. “We're flying so fast, like a yin and yang symbol, and by God, it works. And we survive! We live to fly another day!”

A Minecraft Movie is a live-action adaptation of the beloved game, capturing the nostalgia that still resonates with fans worldwide. Alongside Black, Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen as Henry, the Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures film also stars Emma Myers as Natalie, Danielle Brooks as Dawn, and Jennifer Coolidge in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

The highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters on April 4, 2025.