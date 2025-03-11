James Gunn Reveals What Jason Momoa Texted Him After Being Cast as Lobo in Supergirl: World of Tomorrow: ‘F-cking…’

James Gunn recently took to social media to recall the time Jason Momoa texted him to cast him as Lobo. The text, as per the highly acclaimed director, was sent to him when he was first announced to head the Warner Bros. superhero division and DC Studios in the fall of 2022.

In the screenshot shared on X, Jason Momoa had simply texted him “F**king Lobo.” In his reply, Gunn had texted, “Dude, I’ve said you should be Lobo for years. No lie,” as seen in the screenshot.

Sharing this old memory with the fans, James Gunn captioned the post, “On the anniversary of Lobo, I can’t help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios.”

He then went on to add that this was the first time when he and the actor from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom first discussed his casting in the DCU as the villainous character Lobo.

Concluding his words in the post, Gunn mentioned that he is excited watching Jason Momoa act as Lobo and that he “can’t wait to share that with all of you.”

For those who do not know, Jason Moma is set to play the aforementioned character in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. While the movie is under production, it is crucial to know that Momoa will be joined by the House of the Dragon actor Milly Alcock, playing the lead character of Kara Zor-El.

Interestingly, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be the second outing in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe. The first entry in this new superhero universe is Superman, which will be led by David Corenswet playing the character of Man of Steel, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Superman is being directed by James Gunn, while the Alcock-led movie will be helmed by Craig Gillespie.

Superman will be released on July 11, 2025, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be released on June 26, 2026.