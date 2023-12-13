Wednesday star Emma Myers is a successful SEVENTEEN fan; hangs out with group alongside sister Isabel

Wednesday star Emma Myers has time and again mentioned her admiration for K-pop group SEVENTEEN. Now, it has finally happened and she has become a successful CARAT. Emma along with sister Isabel Myers met SEVENTEEN at the Hybe building and also took pictures with them.

Emma Myers meets SEVENTEEN

On December 12, Emma Myers shared a photo on her Instagram featuring the group SEVENTEEN. The caption echoed the phrase SEVENTEEN uses during their greetings, 'say the name.' Additionally, Emma posted a picture with Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan, mentioning the subunit name 'BSS' in the caption. When meeting the members, she did strike the ‘Horanghae’ pose, as any CARAT would.

Take a look at the posts below:

When it comes to the most significant and widely acclaimed K-pop groups, SEVENTEEN has consistently demonstrated its influence since its debut in 2015. The members have continuously presented various concepts, impressing fans with their exceptional talent, striking visuals, and engaging personalities. Emma has consistently expressed her affection for SEVENTEEN, whether she was discussing the group's unique 13-member structure or enjoying the ideal 'y/n' life by gaining recognition from the members.

Fans' reaction as Emma Myers meets SEVENTEEN

Following the release of the photos, online CARATs expressed their joy for Emma. Given her consistent public displays of affection for the members, fans believed she deserved the opportunity to meet the entire group at last. Over time, Emma Myers has consistently proven herself as a devoted CARAT, and it's no wonder that fans are overjoyed to witness her finally meeting the group.

About SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is a self-produced K-pop boy group comprising 13 members categorized into three units: S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon (hip-hop unit); Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan (vocal unit); Hoshi, Jun, The8, Dino (performance unit). They made their debut on May 26, 2015, with the mini-album 17 Carat under PLEDIS Entertainment. As of May 25, 2020, BIGHIT Entertainment (now HYBE Labels) became the major shareholder of PLEDIS, but PLEDIS continues to function as an independent label.

