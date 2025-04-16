Box Office: Exploring Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega’s highest-grossing films as they team up for The Weeknd’s big-screen debut in Hurry Up Tomorrow

As anticipation builds for Hurry Up Tomorrow, the upcoming musical psychological thriller starring The Weeknd, Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega, it's worth revisiting the impressive box office resumes of the latter two stars, as they’ll be somewhat responsible for launching the former’s big-screen career.

The Weeknd, for those unversed, is a well-known musician whose latest album inspired the film in discussion.

Advertisement

Set to hit theaters on May 16, Hurry Up Tomorrow is directed and edited by acclaimed filmmaker Trey Edward Shults and portrays a fictionalized version of the music icon, real name Abel Tesfaye, as an insomniac artist spiraling into a mental breakdown. With a screenplay co-written by Tesfaye, Shults and Reza Fahim, the film blends psychological drama and existential themes, promising a uniquely immersive experience.

Keoghan, known for his intense and transformative performances, plays a key role in the upcoming film. The Irish actor broke out internationally with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk (2017), which grossed over USD 530 million worldwide. Since then, Keoghan has become a critical darling with roles in The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, as well as a brief but memorable appearance as the Joker in The Batman. His mix of indie credibility and mainstream appeal has positioned him as one of the most exciting talents of this generation.

Ortega, meanwhile, has been on a soaring rise since her lead role in Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. But very few know that she was also part of the MCU, appearing in Iron Man 3 in 2013, which went on to gross a staggering USD 1.21 billion globally. Her more recent turns in hits like Scream and X have established her as a Gen Z queen with serious cult status.

Advertisement

With Keoghan’s dramatic experience and Ortega’s genre-hopping versatility, they look like the perfect candidates to help The Weeknd step foot into films.

As the trio teams up for this ambitious, genre-bending film, Hurry Up Tomorrow could just mark the beginning of a new chapter in the cinematic landscape, one that would lead the way for features influenced by music, mood, and enigmatic performances.

Pick your favorite The Weeknd album? Hurry Up Tomorrow After Hours Starboy House of Balloons

ALSO READ: Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 3 Begins Pre-Production Under Codename Despite No Official Renewal; Report