Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 3 Begins Pre-Production Under Codename Despite No Official Renewal; Report

For months, speculation has been growing about a potential third season of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. The show, starring Jenna Ortega, is set to return for a second season in 2025, but reports suggest that a third season is already in early development.

The rumors started in August 2024, when ProductionWeekly, a listing of upcoming movies and series, included Wednesday Season 3 in its reports.

This suggested that filming could begin in Fall 2025 in Wicklow, Ireland, where Season 2 is being filmed. However, Netflix has not officially confirmed the renewal.

Jenna Ortega recently commented on the status of Season 3 during an interview with Collider. While confirming that development work is happening, she made it clear that the show has not yet been officially renewed.

“We haven’t gotten an official thumbs up or anything like that, but I know that the writers are… With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game. So, I think that they’re kind of messing around and throwing out ideas,” Ortega said. Despite the lack of confirmation, Netflix is likely considering a renewal, given the show’s popularity.

The rumored third season is reportedly using the codename NIGHTSHADE & RAVEN during early development as per What's On Netflix. This follows the tradition of using alternate names to avoid attracting too much attention. Previous codenames for Wednesday included Willowhill and Nero.

Advertisement

The new name references the Nightshade Society, a secret student group at Nevermore Academy, and the Rave’N Dance, a key event from Season 1.

Other Netflix shows also use codenames, Stranger Things Season 5 was called Jericho, while Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 is using Diner Bear.

Netflix has confirmed that Wednesday Season 2 will arrive in 2025, though no exact release date has been announced. Ortega recently completed ADR (automated dialogue replacement) for the season, which indicates that post-production is well underway.

Given the show’s status as Netflix’s biggest English-language series debut, a third season renewal seems likely. However, how many seasons Wednesday will ultimately have remains uncertain.