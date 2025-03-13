Box Office: International trailer for Ne Zha 2 drops as animation juggernaut prepares for European release

China’s fantasy animation Ne Zha 2 is set to expand its box office dominance to Europe, and to promote this, it has dropped a brand-new trailer. The fresh footage highlights the film’s critically acclaimed CGI work alongside a narration of the titular character’s journey. The film will debut in the UK on March 14, where, due to overwhelming demand, it has also been made available in IMAX 3D format beginning March 28, assuring viewers an enhanced cinematic experience.

Written and directed by Jiaozi, Ne Zha 2 serves as the direct sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha and is the third installment in Enlight Pictures’ Fengshen Universe. Inspired by Chinese mythology and drawing influences from the 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods, the film continues the story of the rebellious demigod and his companion Ao Bing, who are on a mission to retrieve their physical forms, which were destroyed when heavenly lightning struck them in the preceding installment. While trying to navigate their turmoil, they face off against myriad evil forces with the help of their master.

Released in China on January 29, 2025, coinciding with the Chinese New Year, Ne Zha 2 quickly became a box office sensation. The film has shattered multiple box office records since its arrival, grossing over USD 2 billion on a USD 80 million production budget. It is now the highest-grossing animated title of all time. It also became the highest-grossing non-English-language film, marking the first time a non-Hollywood production has reached these historic financial milestones.

Here’s a look at the film’s additional box office milestones so far: Within three days of its release, Ne Zha 2 crossed 1.1 billion yuan (USD 137 million). By the fourth day, it had surpassed 2 billion yuan, and by the sixth day, it had broken the 4 billion yuan (USD 548 million) record, outpacing previous domestic box office giants like Detective Chinatown 3. By its first week, Ne Zha 2 had grossed over 5 billion yuan (USD 684 million), surpassing the total earnings of its predecessor and becoming China’s highest-grossing animated film.

Globally, the box office phenomenon has topped popular Hollywood offerings like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, officially crossing the USD 2 billion mark.

As it prepares for its wider rollout, Ne Zha 2 only looks upward. With its trailblazing success, the film not only highlights the power of Chinese showbiz on the global stage but also reinforces the bright future of animation—still termed by some as mere cartoons.