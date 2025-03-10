Box Office: Ne Zha 2 BEATS Avengers Infinity War; emerges 6th highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide

The Chinese animated fantasy adventure movie Ne Zha 2 continues its glorious run at the global box office. The movie, directed by Jiaozi, bagged another big milestone today on the 40th day of its release.

Ne Zha 2 crosses Avengers: Infinity War; Bags 6th spot among top-grossing movies worldwide

Adapted from the Chinese mythological story, Ne Zha 2 surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Avengers: Infinity War (USD 2.05 billion) at the worldwide box office. The movie raked over a staggering total of USD 2.07 billion globally in 40 days of its theatrical run. With such a glorious trend, it bagged the title of the 6th highest-grossing movie of all time globally.

Out of this monstrous total, USD 2.03 billion came from the Chinese markets alone. The animated movie added USD 10.7 million over 162K screens on its 6th Sunday in China, recording the biggest 6th Sunday in a single market EVER.

The Chinese movie will now storm past the lifetime box office collections of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and enter the Top 5 list of all time globally. One must note that Ne Zha 2 has already emerged as the highest-grossing movie of all time at the Chinese box office. Moreover, it also became the first-ever non-Hollywood movie to clock over USD 2 billion in a single market.

Ne Zha 2 crosses Dune Part Two in IMAX; made NEW RECORD

The animated juggernaut kicked out Dune Part Two from the 6th spot among the highest-grossing movies of all time in IMAX. Ne Zha 2 clocked over USD 150.6 million global cume in IMAX theatres alone.

In addition, the much-awaited movie registered 16 million admissions in IMAX theatres alone, the fourth-biggest attendance ever for a movie in the mentioned format globally.

