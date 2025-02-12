Box Office: Interstellar to lose IMAX screens to Chhaava and Captain America 4 in India DESPITE exceptional reception

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar has been enjoying a stellar run at the Indian box office since its February 7 re-release, drawing audiences back to theaters with its breathtaking visuals, Hans Zimmer’s hauntingly good score, and a deeply moving dystopian storyline, perfectly executed by actors Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and more. However, despite its exceptional reception, the film is set to lose its IMAX screens to upcoming releases Chhaava and Captain America: Brave New World on February 14.

India has a limited number of IMAX screens, making it difficult to accommodate multiple big releases simultaneously. Despite Interstellar’s strong performance, it must make way for these new contenders as high-profile films constantly compete for premium formats. Interstellar had already faced a similar situation last year when its scheduled December 2024 re-release was pushed for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

Chhaava is a historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film carries strong regional and historical appeal, positioning it for a bumper opening. With a compelling storyline and grand production values, it is expected to dominate the box office.

Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise, stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the titular superhero, alongside Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross. Unlike previous MCU entries, the film has struggled to generate significant buzz, with underwhelming advance sales ahead of its release. Given its lukewarm anticipation, it relies on strong word-of-mouth to gain traction.

Advertisement

Despite the setback, Interstellar is expected to finish its re-release run with Rs 30 crore, having already surpassed the halfway mark. While its earnings may slow down beginning Friday, the film is expected to show steady legs thanks to standard screens.

The situation highlights the pressing need for more IMAX screens in India, as audiences are willing to pay premium prices for an enhanced viewing experience. The popularity of Interstellar proves that audiences appreciate grand visual storytelling, but limited infrastructure forces theaters to prioritize new releases over well-performing re-releases. Expanding IMAX capacity could help balance this demand, ensuring all films get a fair chance to thrive in their ideal format.