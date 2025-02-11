Captain America Brave New World India Advance Booking Update: Marvel's movie doesn't generate adequate interest; Relies on strong word of mouth

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is struggling to generate buzz in India ahead of its February 14 release. Advance booking numbers remain low, with ticket sales for opening day projected to be under 50,000 in top national chains. The film, which was expected to be a major summer blockbuster, is lacking the excitement typically associated with an MCU release. Even IMAX showtimes have to be shared with other films—a rarity for superhero movies—due to underwhelming demand.

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise and the 35th film in the MCU. Directed by Julius Onah, the film follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he takes up the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), navigating an international crisis after Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) is elected as the U.S. president. The movie also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tim Blake Nelson. Ross is expected to transform into the Red Hulk, a major development for the franchise.

The film follows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), which explores Wilson’s transition into this new role. The previous Captain America trilogy, starring Evans as the titular superhero, concluded with Captain America: Civil War (2016). Writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, who worked on the Disney+ series, developed the script for this installment alongside Rob Edwards, Onah, and Peter Glanz.

Advertisement

The comic book genre has struggled at the box office in recent years, with films like Madame Web, The Crow, and Kraven the Hunter performing humbly. Captain America: Brave New World was expected to help revive interest in comic book adaptations, but early signs suggest conditions aren’t favorable. With weak advance bookings and limited IMAX presence, the film will have to rely on strong word of mouth to turn things around.

Marvel Studios faces an uphill battle, and Brave New World’s opening weekend performance will be crucial in determining whether audiences are still invested in the MCU’s future.

Meanwhile, here’s a table of the Captain America franchise’s global box office performance so far:

Title Worldwide Collection Captain America: Civil War $1,153,304,495 Captain America: The Winter Soldier $714,421,503 Captain America: The First Avenger $370,569,774

Captain America: Brave New World releases on Valentine’s Day alongside Vicky Kaushal starrer Chaava, with a bunch of regional releases also set to take up screens in their respective states, especially in the South.