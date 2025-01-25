I'm Still Here Box Office Update: Brazilian movie nominated for Oscars, aims to make it big in US; To get a wider release in days to come

I’m Still Here (Portuguese: Ainda Estou Aqui), the 2024 Brazilian political biographical drama, is now playing in the U.S., albeit in limited theaters. Despite its restricted release, however, it is presenting a strong box office performance.

Directed by Walter Salles, the film is based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s memoir and follows the emotional story of Eunice Paiva, played by Fernanda Torres, a mother and activist navigating the aftermath of her husband, dissident politician Rubens Paiva, being forcibly disappeared during Brazil’s military dictatorship.

After its domestic release on November 7, 2024, I’m Still Here has made waves both critically and commercially. The film grossed an impressive $14.1 million in Brazil, becoming the highest-grossing domestic film since the COVID-19 pandemic, despite facing a boycott by the Brazilian far right. With a modest $1.5 million production budget, the film has captured the attention of audiences and critics, making its way to the global stage by winning an Oscar nomination in the Best Picture category.

In the U.S., I’m Still Here opened in just five theaters across New York and Los Angeles. Despite the small-scale debut, the film showed promise, grossing $12,000 on Thursday, January 23, and marking a 26.6% increase from the previous day. The film earned an average of $2,500 per theater, the highest daily APT for the week. It was the only offering surpassing $1,000 in APT during the weekdays.

After a triumphant first week, which brought the film’s total box office to $194,000, I’m Still Here will expand its reach to three more U.S. cities—Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC—ahead of a much larger U.S. release on February 7. The expansion will see the film hit 500 theaters across the country, setting an all-time record for a Brazilian film release nationwide.

With its emotional narrative and growing momentum, I’m Still Here is poised for greater success, leveraging its Oscar nomination to capture a broader audience and potentially making an enduring impact in the U.S. market.

